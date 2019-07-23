Brooklyn's Domino Park transforms into a pop-up theater this weekend, courtesy of HBO.

A neighborhood of tiny homes will appear in the park starting Friday, for what the network calls a "Stay Home to the Movies" experience. It's the ideal "night out" for the homebody in you.

Movies will stream inside the four houses, which will be open to the public through Sunday. Each house will focus on films of different genres, like comedy, action and drama. HBO was unable to confirm the film lineup Tuesday, but promises it'll include a variety of "hit movies," all currently available to stream on the network's GO platform.

Last year, HBO took over a brownstone for the inaugural "Stay Home to the Movies" event and screened a different film on each floor of the five-story house. This year's stunt moves into tiny homes in an effort to help give back to the city.

All of the materials from the homes will be donated to the Habitat for Humanity NYC, which helps build housing for low- to moderate-income families across the five boroughs.

The free pop-up "neigHBOrhood" will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Two films will also screen outdoors on the Domino Park lawn on Friday and Sunday, at 8 p.m.

In addition to the movies, attendees will be able to step into a “video booth” experience, play a roundup of backyard games and snack on treats, like Honest Tea and Brooklyn Popcorn.