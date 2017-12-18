You checked everyone off your gifting list but somehow your host slipped under your shopping radar this year and you really (really!) can’t show up empty-handed. 

For hosts who love to entertain or need to wind down after the stress of putting together a holiday gathering, these last-minute gift ideas will make it look like you were planning to gift these cookware and relaxing agents long before you even thought of anyone else’s gifts.

Kiehl’s Coriander Hand Duo

Kiehls Coriander Hand Duo. for amnewyork gift guide

Hosts who have been hard on their hands (read: all hosts) will be grateful for this cleansing and moisturizing duo that gives overworked hands a much-needed hydration boost. $26, kiehls.com 

(Credit: Kiehls)

Claudia Pearson New York apron

Claudia Pearson New York apron. for amnewyork gift

Hosting a party in New York City is no small feat, so let your host wear her accomplishment with pride in this handmade canvas apron printed with original NYC illustrations. $28, claudiapearson.com 

(Credit: Claudia Pearson)

Champagne

Moët & Chandons Impérial Brut. for amnewyork gift

A bottle of bubbly is never not a perfect gift, and a special, sparkly holiday bottle brings on all the festive feels. Moët & Chandon’s Impérial Brut is wrapped in gold for the season, and sold at a price point that’s not quite Dom Perignon-painful. $48, reservebar.com 

(Credit: ReserveBar)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE

Swiss Diamond premium clad cookware

Swiss Diamond premium clad cookware. for amnewyork gift

Your host may never be a pro chef, but they can cook like one. Gift a nice, shiny piece of cookware like this 8” frying pan that’s oven and dishwasher safe. $99.95, swissdiamond.com

(Credit: Swiss Diamond)

French Kitchen marble wine cooler

French Kitchen marble wine cooler. for amnewyork gift

Much more functional — and attractive — than a bag of ice plopped on a table to keep wine chilled, this marble cooler can also be used to store utensils or as a vase when it’s not holding a bottle of white. $24.95, crateandbarrel.com

(Credit: Crate and Barrel)

Sugar Paper agenda

Sugar Paper agenda. for amnewyork gift guide

Help your host get 2018’s social schedule in order with style. Gifting a luxe planner with plenty of space to pencil in new parties will pretty much guarantee you a repeat invite. $28, sugarpaper.com 

(Credit: Sugar Paper)

Lagostina Heritage Lasagnera

Langostina Heritage Lasagnera. for amnewyork gift guide

For the host who loves serving a crowd, this elegant stainless steel pan with a sleek wooden top will stylishly hold shareable baked pasta dishes (and other recipes) for many dinner parties to come. $199.95, williams-sonoma.com 

(Credit: Williams Sonoma)

Driftaway Coffee subscription

Driftaway Coffee. for amnewyork gift guide

Help your host caffeinate after long nights packing up leftovers and shaking out tablecloths with a subscription to coffee beans from this Brooklyn-based small-batch coffee roaster. Beans are sustainably sourced directly from farmers, and coffee drinkers can send feedback directly back to the bean growers. From $39, driftaway.coffee 

(Credit: Driftaway Coffee)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE