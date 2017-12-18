You checked everyone off your gifting list but somehow your host slipped under your shopping radar this year and you really (really!) can’t show up empty-handed.
For hosts who love to entertain or need to wind down after the stress of putting together a holiday gathering, these last-minute gift ideas will make it look like you were planning to gift these cookware and relaxing agents long before you even thought of anyone else’s gifts.
Kiehl’s Coriander Hand Duo
Claudia Pearson New York apron
Champagne
Swiss Diamond premium clad cookware
French Kitchen marble wine cooler
Sugar Paper agenda
Lagostina Heritage Lasagnera
Driftaway Coffee subscription
