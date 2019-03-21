After facing criticism and losing its venue, the It's the Bronx festival has been postponed, according to organizers.

The festival was slated to launch on March 23 as the largest talent showcase "by the Bronx and for the Bronx" with 30 musical performers, 40 visual artists, 20 panelists and dozens of food and drink vendors, and there were plans to run monthly.

But on Wednesday, the festival's founder Marco Shalma sent an email blast saying that his team has been "confronted by continuous xenophobic, bigoted and racist remarks from a few individuals, fueled by falsities suggested in the form of a sloppy, one-sided 'investigation' for which none of our team members has been approached for a response."

In a phone interview, he told amNewYork that the people criticizing the event claimed they represented "the only true art in our borough," and that there has been a cyberbullying campaign launched against the artists and musicians who were planning to perform.

Bronx-based collective hydrOpunk has been publicly critical of the festival and Shalma, writing on Instagram that "the Bronx is still burning with gentrification." They accused Shalma of being an "outsider" who is "commodifying our culture, way of being and using it as a tool to rebrand and ultimately sanitize our Bronx."

HydrOpunk could not be immediately reached for further comment.

Shalma said "unfounded claims" of gentrification started hitting the festival's Instagram page last fall, with some bigoted remarks about Shalma's Israeli and South African heritage, he said.

"We are self-funded and the 12 of us were born or raised, living and working in the Bronx. We are anti-gentrification; we don’t approve or comply with that," he said. "We paid no attention to [the criticism and bigotry] and wanted to focus on the community," he continued. "We kept going and it got worse and worse. But for every one of those nasty voices, we had 100 people supporting the cause and the artists."

But earlier this week, the festival's venue, the Andrew Freedman Home, called off the event, saying that it did not have time to find out whether the criticisms of the festival had merit.

"We are a community service organization with deep roots in the South Bronx that extend back to the 1970s, and have a long history of listening to and responding to the concerns of our artists, neighbors and families," it wrote in a statement on its website.

"Knowing now that there is significant controversy surrounding 'It’s The Bronx' and lacking the time to understand whether or not the criticisms have merit, our only choice at this time is to cancel our participation in this event."

Additionally, the venue said it did not have a tally of ticket sales and couldn't tell if it had enough space or adequate insurance to cover the value of the artwork that was going to be displayed.

Shalma said there are 1,200 ticketholders that will be given a refund or will have to hold on to their tickets for an alternative venue, which is planned to be announced at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

"We had a small community that showed up and wanted to celebrate creativity and now we have no place to do that," he said. "But rest assured, our team has alternative options — we have a plan B and C."