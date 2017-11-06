Jean-Georges Vongerichten has a thing for Barbados.

The restaurateur fell in love with the Caribbean island 30 years ago and has been visiting ever since.

“A friend of mine has a house there, so I’ve been there many times,” Vongerichten said. “I love the beach. I love everything about the island, the lobster, the grouper coming out of the ocean.”

This month, the celeb chef will head to Barbados for the annual Food & Rum Festival.

The island — which was not affected by the recent hurricanes in the Caribbean — will host the fest Nov. 16-19, with events such as a polo match, flotilla and dinners, including a five-course meal by Vongerichten.

The chef shares his go-tos in Barbados:

Lobster Alive: “[This] lobster shack on the beach — that’s one of my favorite places. Feet in the sand, eating lobster.” Wesley House, Bay Street, Bridgetown, St. Michael, lobsteralive.net

The Cliff Restaurant: “The Cliff is always lovely. Very high-end.” Derricks, St. James, thecliffbarbados.com

Sandy Lane Hotel: “I’m good friends with Dermot Desmond, the hotelier. It’s the best hotel. I love the tree monkeys and the golf course.” Sandy Lane Street, St. James, sandylane.com

Barbados’ countryside: “I like the wild side — the East Coast. It’s fantastic.”