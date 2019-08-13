If you have a knack for naming things, you could be part of Coney Island history.

Luna Park, the seaside amusement park known for the Coney Island Cyclone and Steeplechase, has three new attractions coming in 2020 and it wants the public to help name them.

Through Sunday, Aug. 18, Luna Park will be taking name ideas for a new ropes course — and the person whose name is chosen will get VIP access with 10 of their friends to Luna Park for a day.

The ropes course will be set within a circus-themed area that will allow visitors to climb and zip line and get panoramic views of the beach and boardwalk.

The other two attractions are rides — a log flume ride and a roller coaster, which will be unveiled in the coming weeks, according to lunaparknyc.com.

The second naming contest will open Aug. 19 (the log flume) and the third on Aug. 26 (the roller coaster). Each contest will be open for one week.

"We are excited to offer the Coney Island community and amusement park goers the opportunity to name our upcoming attractions," said Alessandro Zamperla, the president of Central Amusement International Inc. "These competitions engage the community and allow amusement fans to directly impact Luna Park’s legacy. We look forward to seeing all the submissions."

Contestants must be older than 18 to enter and be a citizen of the U.S. and submit an original idea.

VIP access to the park includes unlimited rides and food. Winners will be notified via email by Oct. 23.