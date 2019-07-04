You can put your "Mario Kart" skills to the test in a real-life go-karting tournament inspired by the beloved Nintendo games this October.

Mushroom Rally, which is not associated with Nintendo, has been making its way to 16 cities around the country this spring to find the fastest go-karters to compete in a Las Vegas final later this year. The tournament will stop at Jersey City's RPM Raceway on Oct. 18.

By purchasing a ticket, you'll face other go-karters in costume, including those of Princess Peach, Yoshi, Koopa Troopa, Big Boo and Mario himself. Drivers who have the fastest lap time or collect the most stars, which can be won by completing games and competitions on-site, will go to Las Vegas.

There will also be a lottery that will give one participant the chance to go to Las Vegas.

Drivers will race once, with the winners of each preliminary contest racing in a second competition for prizes.

The tournament is only open to people 21 and older.

As Mario says, "Let's-a-go!"

For more information, visit mushroomrally.com.