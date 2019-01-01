Mulchfest returns for environmentally friendly Christmas tree disposal

NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver demonstrates use of a chipper to recycle Christmas trees as part of an event promoting the city’s annual Mulchfest. Photo Credit: NYC Parks

And just like that, it’s time to take the Christmas tree down.

There are a number of ways New Yorkers can dispose of their holiday trees in an environmentally friendly fashion over the next two weeks.

At the annual Mulchfest event, Jan 4-13, people can watch as their trees are transformed into chips that will be used to nourish parkland around the city. At some locations, attendees can even take a bag of mulch home to feed their own green spaces or street trees.

Along with 68 Mulchfest sites around the city, the Department of Sanitation will also recycle the trees they pick up at curbside from Jan. 2 to 13. People should remove lights, ornaments and other accessories before putting out their trees.

“We encourage New Yorkers to bid their tree ‘fir-well’ at Mulchfest, making it a part of their Holiday tradition,” city Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver said in a statement.

Recycling trees also helps reduce the amount of waste the city sends to landfills.

Officials said the Department of Sanitation picked up more than 200,000 Christmas trees after the 2017 holiday season.

The agency suggests that anyone trying to dispose of a Christmas tree made of metal or plastic should sell or donate it.

For more information on Mulchfest and drop-off sites, call 311, or visit nyc.gov/dsny or nyc.gov/parks.