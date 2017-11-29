Pause your Netflix binge session and head out to one of New York's most interesting venues to catch a new, or old, movie. You likely know the many multiplexes, so we're focused on those niche theaters with more curated experiences.

From foreign film houses to independent artist hubs, the city really is one of the best places to go to the movies. Check out the beautiful BAM Rose Cinema for a dramatic screening, the intimate Video Revival for an old movie or offbeat films at Spectacle. Each one offers something different.

Dim the lights, grab the popcorn: Here are some of the best movie-viewing spots.

Video Revival

This intimate nonprofit theater offers affordable screenings of classic films to contemporary video art, community events and educational programming. The Crown Heights Film Collective often presents discussions at Video Revival, and the cinema itself frequently does marathons ("Twin Peaks," for example) and midnight screenings.

Tickets: Free or $15, depending on the event

346 Rogers Ave., Brooklyn

(Credit: Hollis Johnson)

IFC Center

Specializing in independents, this movie house is located in the historic Waverly Theater but has state-of-the-art tech. It features premieres of new indie, foreign and documentary films, weekly documentary series, a monthly program with LGBTQ guest curators, weekend classics, cult movie screenings at midnight and a lot more. And check out its exhibition of vintage movie posters from around the world -- while munching on organic popcorn. (Pictured: Whoopi Goldberg and actor Utkarsh Ambudkar speak on stage about "'The Problem With Apu" during a DOC NYC screening.)

Tickets: $15

323 Sixth Ave., Manhattan, 212-924-7771

(Credit: Getty Images / Jason Kempin)

Metrograph

New York's Metrograph specializes in showing old and unique films. This Lower East Side movie house specializes in independent and foreign films, and movies on 35-mm prints. A commissary restaurant and lounge serves snacks and meals inspired by the Hollywood lot cafeterias.

Tickets: $15

7 Ludlow St., Manhattan, 212-660-0312

(Credit: Metrograph)

Nitehawk Cinema

Part restaurant, part movie theater, Nitehawk puts traditional movie snacks to shame. Many menus are themed to correspond with the screening and food and drinks can be ordered to your table throughout the show. Brunch screenings, midnight movies and even special screenings for parents with potentially loud babies are all on the monthly schedule. The theater shows popular and independent films. Park Slope's Pavilion Theater is set to reopen as Nitehawk's second location, Nitehawk Prospect Park, some time in early 2018.

Tickets: $12 general, $16 special events

136 Metropolitan Ave., Brooklyn, 718-384-3980

(Credit: Nitehawk Cinema)

Syndicated

If you love Nitehawk, Syndicated is for you. Featuring food and cocktail service -- why not have a "Run, Forester, Run!" bourbon or "Dirty Dancing" tequila cocktail brought right to your seat? -- this is a movie theater fit for a foodie. Menu items include burgers, fried chicken, fried calamari, and even salads. Syndicated doesn't screen first-run movies; it skews toward cult classics like "The Big Lebowski," "Pulp Fiction" and "Harold and Maude."

Tickets: $7.

40 Bogart St., Brooklyn, 718-386-3399

(Credit: Michael Tulipan )

BAM Rose Cinemas

Brooklyn Academy of Music is a premiere destination for filmgoers. Programs such as BAMcinématek include showings of classics, premieres, festivals and retrospectives with special appearances by actors and filmmakers. Visit for current arthouse movies as well as classes like a puppetry masterclass.

Tickets: $14

30 Lafayette Ave., Brooklyn, 718-636-4100

(Credit: BAM Rose Cinemas)

Anthology Film Archives

Opened in 1970, the Anthology Film Archives was the first New York museum to be officially dedicated to film as an art form. With screenings throughout the day, cozy up with indies from avant-garde gems to cult classics.

Tickets: $10 general.

32 Second Ave., Manhattan, 212-505-5181

(Credit: Anthology Film Archives)

Angelika Film Center

Angelika Film Center shows independent, foreign and arthouse favorites. In addition to the mini-chain's four screens, you'll find full-service independent cafe in the lobby, so grab a fancy coffee beverage with a quiche, pastry or salad pre- or post-show.

Tickets: $14 adults, $11 children and seniors

18 W. Houston St., Manhattan, 212-995-2570

(Credit: Angelika Film Center)

Landmark Sunshine Cinema

Housed in a Yiddish Theatre build in 1898, this Lower East Side movie theater is always fun to visit. Sunshine Cinema features five screens and a variety of films, from popular features to indie cult flicks. The third floor of the building also offers great city views.

Tickets: $15

143 E. Houston St., Manhattan, 212-260-7289

(Credit: Landmark Sunshine Cinema)

The Paris Theater

The single-screen Paris Theater is a French-style movie house in midtown -- remember when Carrie Bradshaw goes there on her date with the city? -- and hosts French-language films in addition to classics, anime and more.

Tickets: $17

W. 58th St., Manhattan, 212-593-4872

(Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris)

Spectacle Theater

This volunteer-run "micro-cinema", screens offbeat films, contemporary art, previously overlooked films, live scores, filmmaker appearance and more. Its website describes its space as "an ex-bodega of enchantment, a semi-social society, an anti-commercial Atlantis."

Tickets: $5, $10 for special events

124 South Third St., Brooklyn

(Credit: SpectacleTheater via Facebook )

Museum of the Moving Image

Astoria favorite the Museum of the Moving Image also houses a movie theater, where you can catch a variety of films and events including filmmaker talks. This is a true mashup, with recent offering ranging from foreign classics like "Hiroshima, Mon Amour" to family favorites like "A Muppet Family Christmas."

Tickets: $12 adult, $9 senior, $9 student, $6 child

36-01 35 Ave., Queens, 718-777-6888

(Credit: Peter Aaron / Museum of the Moving Image)

Kew Gardens Cinema

Kew Gardens Cinema is arguably the best movie theater in Queens. Built in the 1930s, this old-school movie house retains Art Deco details. The large lobby also functions as a cafe, adding coffee and cookies to your moviegoing experience.

Tickets: $11

81-05 Lefferts Boulevard, Queens, 718-441-9835

(Credit: Kew Gardens Cinemas via Facebook )

