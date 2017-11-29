Pause your Netflix binge session and head out to one of New York's most interesting venues to catch a new, or old, movie. You likely know the many multiplexes, so we're focused on those niche theaters with more curated experiences.

From foreign film houses to independent artist hubs, the city really is one of the best places to go to the movies. Check out the beautiful BAM Rose Cinema for a dramatic screening, the intimate Video Revival for an old movie or offbeat films at Spectacle. Each one offers something different.

Dim the lights, grab the popcorn: Here are some of the best movie-viewing spots.