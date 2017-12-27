The most freeing — and freezing — subway tradition is back, as 1,000-plus straphangers strip down to their skivvies for this year's No Pants Subway Ride. Improv Everywhere's annual happening is Jan. 7.

The idea is simple — ditch your pants (but, please, keep your underwear) and hop on a train like it’s just another commute through the city.

Improv Everywhere asks participants not to explain what’s going on to those who don't know — just get on the train and act as if it’s business as usual.

The prank got started by seven guys in New York City in 2002 and has since spread to 60 cities around the world.

How you can take part:

When: 3-5 p.m. Jan. 7

Wear: Normal clothes (jacket, hat, gloves, shoes, etc.) and your skivvies.

Bring: A MetroCard and a bag or backpack to stash your pants in.

Where: There are seven meeting points spread across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, each with its own route. This information will be released a week before the event, so check back then.

What's next: Participants at the meeting points are organized into groups and assigned specific train cars. Once the groups split up, act like you don’t know each other and go about your day as if you were actually still wearing pants (nothing to see here, folks). You can find out more details by heading to improveverywhere.com.

Party with your pants off: There will be an after party at Bar 13 at 13th Street and University Place, where you can "shake your pantied booty" to music spun by DJs, organizers say. It's $15 at the door and there is a strict no-pants dress code. You can check 'em at the door.