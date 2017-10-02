Forget the Hamptons: Long Island’s North Fork is a destination in its own right. Greenport in particular has seen a recent surge in hotels and restaurants, making it an ideal base for a weekend away in the area. The village is busier than ever during the summer, but retains a sleepy feel in the fall, making now an ideal time to go.

Winery hop

During the harvest season, tour the surrounding vineyards, all within driving — or even biking — distance of each other. Start with the picturesque Kontokosta Winery (825 North Rd., Greenport, 631-477-6977, kontokostawinery.com) or the pioneer Old Field Vineyards (59600 Main Rd., Southold, 631-765-0004, theoldfield.com). Next, visit Sparkling Pointe (39750 County Rd. 48, Southold, 631-765-0200, sparklingpointe.com) for sparkling wines, then Croteaux (1450 S. Harbor Rd., Southold, 631-765- 6099, croteaux.com) for Provence-style roses. Round out the day with stops at Lieb Cellars (13050 Oregon Rd., Cutchogue, 631-734-1100, liebcellars.com), known for its reserve pinot blanc; Bedell Cellars (36225 Main Rd., Cutchogue, 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com), for sustainable vino; or Lenz Winery (38355 Rte. 25, Peconic, 631-734-6010, lenzwine.com), for excellent merlot and chardonnay.

Local farms

Beyond vineyards, North Fork is home to a variety of farms. Load up on handcrafted goat’s milk cheeses at Catapano Dairy Farm (33705 North Rd., Peconic, 631-765-8042, catapanodairyfarm.com), pick apples at Wickham’s Fruit Farm (28700 Rte. 25, Cutchogue, 631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com) or visit the field at Lavender by the Bay (7540 Main Rd., East Marion, 631-477-1019, lavenderbythebay.com).

Greenport goods

Shop your way through Greenport’s specialty stores. Don’t miss Beall & Bell (430 Main St., 631-477-8239, beallandbell.com) for antiques, The Times Vintage (429 Main St., 631-477-6455, timesvintage.com) for furnishings and The Weathered Barn (41 Front St., 631-477-6811, theweatheredbarngreenport.com) for gifts.

Dining destinations

Beyond standbys like Noah’s and The Frisky Oyster, try PAWPAW, a pop-up serving a seasonal tasting menu at Bruce & Sons ($60, select Saturdays; 208 Main St., Greenport, pawpawpopup.com).

At American Beech (300 Main St., Greenport, 631-477-5939, americanbeech.com), enjoy fresh, coastal fare near a cozy, wood-burning fireplace.

James Beard Award-winning chef Galen Zamarra’s new Halyard (58775 Rte. 48, Greenport, 631-477-0666, thehalyardgreenport.com) has inventive American fare.