The thrill of the hunt is on.

The warmer months are near, and it's almost time to shop outside. Rather than heading into a chain store, do your fellow New Yorkers a solid and stop by their flea market tents. Vendors have everything you could possibly need, from records to furniture and from clothes to food — and often at lower prices.

So take some cash out (or your credit card), get your haggling skills ready and have a bag to carry back all your new treasures — we're going shopping.

DUMBO Flea (opens April 8) The DUMBO Flea has funky accessories, eccentric decorations, racks of old Coach and Dooney & Bourke bags, bedazzled mom jeans and T-shirts. With more than 100 vendors, you're sure to find some unique treasures. (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays, Manhattan Bridge Archway, 80 Pearl St., DUMBO)

Hester Street Fair (opens April 14) Hester Street Fair has themed weekends planned, including for Earth Day and Cinco de Mayo, to more quirky ones like the "Balls Bistro" ball-shaped food day and a "Girl Power" fair. (11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays starting April 14, Hester Street at Essex Street)

LIC Flea & Food (Opens May 12-13) This year, the LIC Flea & Food will be open one weekend a month through October. Part food festival, part flea market, part beer garden, there's plenty to do at the waterfront. At its center are more than 80 "carefully curated" vendors selling artworks, furniture and clothing, while the outskirts feature local food artisans and restaurants vending lunch. (Be on the lookout for free samples.) A DJ spins near the beer garden, which has locally brewed beer on tap, and you can easily spend a day relaxing on the riverside AstroTurf. Other dates include June 9-10, July 7-8, Aug. 4-5. Sept. 1-2, and Oct. 13-14.(11 a.m. to 6 p.m., 5-25 46th Ave., Long Island City)

Brooklyn Flea Record Fair (May 19) Head to East River State Park for Brooklyn Flea's annual record fair. Peruse tents of vinyls from dozens of vendors, including Academy Records and Razor-N-Tape. (11 a.m. to 6 p.m., 90 Kent Ave., Williamsburg, brooklynflearecordfair.com)

Hell's Kitchen Flea Market (open year-round) As one of the city's oldest flea markets, Hell's Kitchen Flea Market has been providing New Yorkers with recycled fashion, collectibles and much more since 1976. Open every weekend year-round just west of Times Square, you'll find racks of clothing worthy of the Broadway stage, bargain bins of belts and earrings and upcycled furniture that will probably only fit in an outer-borough apartment. The market gives 25 percent of its annual profits to the Hell's Kitchen Foundation, which awards grants to the neighborhood's artists to help them live there while pursuing their work. (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, West 39th St. at Ninth Avenue)

Grand Bazaar NYC (open year-round) With all proceeds benefiting four neighborhood public schools, Grand Bazaar NYC is a flea market where you can truly have a feel-good shopping experience. Located both outside and inside, here you'll find antiques, unique imported goods (think South American knit items and crafts from Tibet and Nepal), vintage clothing, crafts and much more. (10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sundays year-round, 100 W. 77th St.)

Chelsea Flea Market (open year-round) The decades-old Chelsea Flea Market is one of the few markets with a gate fee. For $1, you'll be helping with the upkeep of the year-round market. It's worth it -- there are more than 135 vendors who sell antiques, vintage clothing, costume jewelry and plenty of ephemera. (6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, West 25th Street, between Broadway and Sixth Avenue)