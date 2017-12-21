Even though it's cold and the days are short, there's still fun times to be had.
And while you can't sit out for movies on the green or hit up a rooftop bar, you can sample the city's hot chocolate, do shots inside an "ice cage," play shuffleboard in a bar with palm trees and get your hygge on.
Don't shy away from the outside world this winter. Embrace the cold and cross these items off your bucket list instead.
Pretend you're on vacation with some shuffleboard
Sip some great hot chocolate
Treat yourself to a good old fashioned movie night
Get out of town
Go ice skating at one of NYC's many outdoor rinks
Play in the snow (if we get any)
Visit one of NYC's three cat cafes
Take a spa-cation
