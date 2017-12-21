Even though it's cold and the days are short, there's still fun times to be had.

And while you can't sit out for movies on the green or hit up a rooftop bar, you can sample the city's hot chocolate, do shots inside an "ice cage," play shuffleboard in a bar with palm trees and get your hygge on.

Don't shy away from the outside world this winter. Embrace the cold and cross these items off your bucket list instead.