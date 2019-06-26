Greenwich Village's queer bookstore isn’t necessarily easy to find, but it’s worth seeking out. Located on the second floor of The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Community Center, The Bureau of General Services — Queer Division (BGSQD), welcomes in guests with bubblegum pink walls, a soundtrack of '80s pop music and a diverse selection of LGBTQ-affirming titles, strewn throughout unfinished plywood shelves.

Greg Newton and his partner (in life and business) Donnie Jochum opened the volunteer-run, nonprofit BGSQD in 2012 after the pair realized that Manhattan no longer had a queer bookstore.

“That’s embarrassing. For New York City. For us and so many queer people, it’s a mecca. You come here because you’re queer. There’s queer life that’s visible and active and proud and healthy,” Newton says.

At first, the bookstore popped up at a gallery on the Lower East Side, which Newton liked for the neighborhood’s rebellious, counterculture spirit. “It wasn’t a queer gallery in name, but it was a de facto queer feminist space.” An original plan to operate for two-and-a-half months extended to almost 10 months, as the bookstore saw success, though making rent was always challenging.

A meeting with The Center helped BGSQD secure a spot in the building, and the bookstore was welcomed in October 2014 when The Center’s renovation was complete.

Currently, BGSQD stocks a wide variety of titles by LGBTQ+ authors and books covering queer themes. Newton uses Lambda Literary to research new titles, takes shopper suggestions and also carries books from events hosted in the spot. “Is it of interest to queer people?” is how Newton determines which titles belong on shelves.

New Yorkers frequent his store, as do travelers from abroad and across America, most of whom find the spot by Googling “gay bookstore.”

“We’re basically it,” Newton says. He references Bluestockings and Three Lives & Company, but BGSQD is different, with a sole focus on LGBT authors and themes. And it’s not easy. “We’re thrilled that The Center, donors and volunteers have allowed us to survive. We couldn’t do it without them," he says.

Newton would love to one day pass on the bookstore to carry on the tradition, but he’d also be thrilled if someone was inspired by his project, and opened their own rendition. The store hasn’t changed much since it first opened, opting for unfinished wood and cardboard to display books, not only because it’s inexpensive, but because Newton believes it’s transparent and potentially inspirational.

“This is how it works, you can do it too,” Newton says. “Get some plywood and some books. You can make it happen.”