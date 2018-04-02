With the abundance of music-streaming sites such as Spotify, iTunes, YouTube and SoundCloud, these brave little record shops are using well-curated stock and knowledgeable employees to cater to the music-obsessed, nostalgic collectors as well as those who just appreciate the hunt for good vinyl.

If you plan to make a day of record-store hopping, the East Village and Williamsburg are your best bets. But here are spots to celebrate – and dig into – throughout the city.

HiFi Records One of the seemingly few record shops in Queens, HiFi Records serves as vinyl central in Astoria. Selling new and used LPs, CDs and equipment, HiFi is a solid one-stop shop for record enthusiasts. Spend hours perusing the store, which also features its own coffee shop, and check out one of its listening parties. 23-19 Steinway St., Astoria hifi-records.com

The VNYL The VNYL is a cafe/cocktail bar/lounge that also happens to sell vinyls on the main floor in a boutique section curated by music director (and star of HBO's 'Entourage') Adrian Grenier. If you're going out for dinner or a drink, this is a fun way to add to your collection. 300 Third Ave., Manhattan thevnyl.com

Jazz Record Center As the name implies, this store specializes in everything jazz. Selling books, DVDs, CDs, and -- of course -- vinyl in the genre, Jazz Record Center is a go-to spot. Tucked away on the eighth floor of an office building, it may be tricky to find, but for any jazz fan, it's definitely worth the visit. 236 W. 26th St., No. 804, jazzrecordcenter.com

A-1 Record Shop This cross-genre shop lets customers buy, sell and trade vinyl. Wall-to-wall records -- including hip-hop, funk, soul, R&B and jazz -- can make for a cramped shopping experience, but isn't that part of the hunt? 439 E. Sixth St. facebook.com

Westsider Records Located on the Upper West Side, Westsider stocks jazz, classical, opera, Broadway and rock. Packed solid with vinyl as well as books, the store is suited to those who like to work for their finds; expect a bit of digging around to pick out your favorites. 233 W. 72nd St., westsiderbooks.com

Human Head Records With a reasonably priced and well-curated stock of rock, jazz, funk, soul, rap and other genres, new arrivals are updated frequently and the store sees plenty of stock turnover. You'll find a mix of rarer items and recognizable artists and some $2 to $6 bins. 168 Johnson Ave., Bushwick, humanheadnyc.com

Generation Records After shutting down its sister store, Bleecker Street Records, in 2016, Generation still stands on Thompson Street, offering a selection of music covering genres from punk to hard-core. Visitors can also peruse a variety of memorabilia and posters. The store also hosts live bands, signings and readings, too. 210 Thompson St., Greenwich Village, facebook.com

Rough Trade NYC Rough Trade has long been a London staple, but it surprised New Yorkers by turning an old concept into a brand new store in November 2013. Now the biggest record store in the city, the 15,000-square-foot space features a vast selection of vinyl, some CDs and even cassette tapes, plus a coffee counter and bar. It also includes a small event space, where it hosts multiple live shows a week, many of them free. 64 N. 9th St., Williamsburg, roughtrade.com

Earwax Records For fans of newer vinyl, Earwax Records offers a diverse selection of records and CDs. The shop also carries vintage audio gear like turntables, receivers, integrated amps and speakers, and other merchandise like totebags, vinyl cleaner and T-shirts. 167 N. 9th St., Williamsburg, earwaxrecords.net

Captured Tracks Shop The brick-and-mortar shop for the Brooklyn-based Captured Tracks record label, this store sells new and used records and cassettes. Located in a basement in a residential area, the shop may be hard to locate, but is well-stocked with their labels and other popular indie artists. Also a plus, their sale bins tend to have new and still-desirable titles as opposed to unwanted stock. 195 Calyer St., Greenpoint, facebook.com

Good Records NYC A great find for anyone looking for a musical education, Good Records' helpful staff and labeled bins (check the new arrivals and recommended picks) make it easy to leave with something just right for a new or growing collection. And if you're still not sure what to choose, the dollar bin is always worth a scan. You can also check out its social media, where the shop announces new releases. 218 E. 5th St., goodrecordsnyc.com

Academy Records & CDs You'll find some rock, jazz and other genres here, but classical music is the undisputed main event. Amid the rare opera finds, you can also score music by local artists. Academy opened in 1977, making it one of the oldest record stores in the city. 12 W. 18th St., academy-records.com

Strand Bookstore One big secret of the Strand: There's an ever-growing vinyl collection in the basement. Those who still read paper books also buy records, apparently, and you can find a selection of classic albums (Prince, Johnny cash, Jimi Hendrix) on the Strand's lower level. 828 Broadway, strandbooks.com