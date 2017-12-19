Leave 2017 in the dust with a free spin on Coney Island's Wonder Wheel and a complimentary joyride on its Thunderbolt roller coaster.

Four of Coney Island's rides and its Abe Stark Skating Rink will be open to the public free of charge at its fourth annual New Year's Eve celebration, starting at 6 p.m.

In addition to getting arguably the best view of Brooklyn from the top of the Wonder Wheel, you can also go 'round on the B&B Carousell and take aim on Stop the Zombies 7D.

El Dorado Bumper Cars will also be open, and the New York Aquarium will extend its hours to 9 p.m.

A slew of restaurants will stay open for the celebration, too, including Nathan's Famous, Coney Island Brewery and Tom's Restaurant.

Last year, 15,000 people turned out for the new tradition, which is held in tandem with the Grand Army Plaza celebration at Prospect Park.

Coney Island's countdown to 2018 will feature a digital "burst" from the Parachute Jump, while fireworks explode at Grand Army Plaza.

“This event has grown every year, and we can’t wait to see Brooklynites celebrate once again with free rides, restaurants open to grab a bite to eat, private parties, and free live entertainment throughout the evening,” Alexandra Silversmith, the executive director of the Alliance for Coney Island, said in a statement.