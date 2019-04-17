San Francisco’s dining scene is in its prime. Build up an appetite exploring the notoriously vertical metropolis and fuel up at one of several eateries combining local California ingredients with techniques and flavors from around the globe. Here’s where to eat now.

Kaiyo

This Nikkei (Peruvian-Japanese fusion) restaurant exudes style, from the manga artwork to gorgeously plated shareable plates like flower-adorned scallop ceviche resting in swipes of squash puree. Cocktails and an extensive sake list complement the range of dishes. (Closed Mondays; 1838 Union St., 415-525-4804, kaiyosf.com)

Prairie

This “new-school” Italian eatery is big on innovation and Asian influence, with dishes like Berkshire pork spare ribs with a “Calabrian XO” sauce. Space is tight and highly sought after, so try and secure a reservation in advance. (Closed Mondays; 3431 19th St., 415-483-1112, prairiesf.com)

China Live

A combination retail shop, cafe, restaurant and fine dining spot, China Live wraps all the energy and flavor of Chinatown into a single space. In the large market restaurant, guests can order a range of dim sum, cold plates, noodles and shareable platters, like a whole Cantonese-style crispy skin garlic chicken. (644 Broadway, 415-788-8188, chinalivesf.com)

Tartine Manufactory

An offshoot of the endlessly popular Tartine Bakery, this nearby sit-down restaurant offers Tartine’s famous freshly baked breads in a plethora of tasty creations, from gooey grilled cheese to flatbread sandwiches. Pastries, breads and other grainy goods are available to go, as well as soft serve in homemade cones. (595 Alabama St., 415-757-0007, tartinebakery.com)