The Tony Awards are back on June 10 with lovable hosts Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, promising a night full of big talent and major wins.

Glenda Jackson and Denzel Washington were nominated for acting Tonys, while “Mean Girls” and “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical” scored the most nominations with 12 each, including for best musical.

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” a new play about the grown wizard and his troubled relationship with his teenage son, earned 10 nominations, including best play and best actor for star Jamie Parker.

Broadway’s big night at Radio City Music Hall begins at 8 p.m., and while theater lovers anxiously await each live performance and award announcement, local bars and restaurants are doing their part to celebrate the event with music, games and food at their own screenings.

Here’s a look at what is planned so far:

NextGen Tony Awards Party

Etcetera Etcetera, 352 W. 44th St.

6:30 p.m.

Jelani Remy (Simba from Broadway’s “The Lion King”) and actor Jesse Corbin, who both host the XO Broadway series, are emceeing this viewing party and dinner for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and NextGen Advocates. The evening will include games and preshow activities, like performances by the hosts, a dinner buffet, a free cocktail and a discounted cash bar. Tickets are on presale for $60, but those who purchase the VIP tickets for $100 will get to take a photo with the hosts, a selfie with a Tony Award and more.

The Laurie Beechman Theatre viewing party

West Bank Cafe, 407 W. 42nd St.

6:30 p.m.

The theater where many Broadway and cabaret performers got their start is celebrating the awards with its own screening, complete with food, drinks, voting for your favorite stars and prizes. RSVP at beechmantheatre@westbankcafe.com with the subject line as “Tony Awards.” There’s no cover charge, but there is a $35 food and beverage minimum per person.

The Skivvies viewing party

Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette St.

8 p.m.

Join The Skivvies, a duo of singers/musicians who strip down to their, well, skivvies, to perform “stripped down” songs on cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica — you name it. They’ll perform eclectic covers of the songs that were or should have been nominated during commercial breaks. Tickets are $35.

