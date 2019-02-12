LATEST PAPER
38° Good Afternoon
38° Good Afternoon
Things to Do

Valentine's Day gifts recommendations from wellness experts

Couples IV drip, anyone?

Solaris Laboratories' Gua Sha facial massage tool is,

Solaris Laboratories' Gua Sha facial massage tool is, fittingly, the love stone rose quartz. Photo Credit: Solaris Laboratories

By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com @themerryness
Print

This Valentine’s Day, go beyond the typical chocolates and flowers route. amNewYork asked the people behind some of the newest wellness offerings in the city for their picks for the health-obsessed partner or friend in your life.

Dr. Shari Auth, co-founder of the Flatiron acupuncture clinic WTHN

“Give yourself the gift of a holistic skin care routine. Face cupping relaxes and tones the muscles of the face and boosts anti-aging collagen and elastin. Clean your skin first with a pink clay mask to remove impurities and then apply a natural face oil to help your cups glide effortlessly across your face.”

“Relax in the bath with the best smelling bath bombs on the market and then hydrate your skin with a nourishing body oil.”

Corinne Croce and Dariusz Stankiewicz, co-founders of NoHo boutique studio Body Evolved

  • Session with a specialist for a functional movement assessment

“This will help him or her identify movement limitations, which then can be addressed through corrective exercises to have him or her move and feel their best. You can find a certified provider at functionalmovement.com. We offer them at Body Evolved.”

  • One-on-one training in the activity your loved one typically does in a group setting

“This will help him or her crush their group fitness classes more effectively and decrease the risk of injury. For example if he or she loves to box, gift a session or two with a boxing coach. If he or she loves yoga, gift a private session or two with an instructor at her favorite yoga studio.”

“Vibration/percussion massage device that helps relax sore and stiff muscles.”

Lily Kunin, founder of midtown east wellness shop Clean Market

“Give a gift that keeps on giving with a Gua Sha — you can use it at home daily to give yourself mini facials to reduce puffiness and encourage lymphatic drainage. Plus, rose quartz is a love stone.”

“I love this orchard-scented candle that brings a little bit of my favorite season to cooler months. The ultimate luxury to light and pair with some goop bath salts.”

“I’m a big fan of gifting experiences, and I love our facial detox package, which includes a sweat in the infrared sauna, a cryofacial and a glutathione IV drip to help you relax, unwind and unveil glowing skin.”

Dr. Natalya Fazylova, Holistic Health and Wellness Specialist at Upper East Side wellness and beauty center ReBalance NYC

  • IV drips ($150-$450)

“We’ve been seeing an uptick in couples coming in together for treatments; one of the most popular is for our menu of IV drips. It’s the perfect time to relax together while you solidify your bond intravenously. Whether you’re suffering from a lack of energy or your partner is trying to fight off the flu (or a hangover), our targeted IV solutions help you both get immediate relief from a host of different maladies.”

Meredith

Meredith has been a features editor with amNewYork since 2013, covering dining, health, travel and books.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Things to Do Photos & Videos

Oscar Wilde is showing the Oscars on multiple Head to these bars to watch the Oscars
The Lunar New Year is celebrated with large Watch the Lunar New Year Parade and more things do this weekend
East Williamsburg's multiroom event complex, Avant Gardner, is Festivals to put on your calendar
There's a lot you can do on Valentine's Avoid the Valentine's Day feels at these events
Finn Jones, who played Loras Tyrell, on "Game Catch a DJ set by 'GoTs' Loras Tyrell and more to do this week
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show