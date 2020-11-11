Winter thrills at Six Flags' Holiday in the Park | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Six Flags Great Adventure’s spectacular winter festival, Holiday in the Park, will sparkle with more than a million glittering lights, festive foods, thrilling rides, and holiday entertainment with a continued focus on safety. Weekends and select days November 14, 2020 through January 3, 2021, the World’s Ultimate Thrill Park will transform into an eye-popping winter wonderland. This immersive and enchanting holiday experience features 14 themed areas featuring coordinated sights, sounds, scents and attractions.

The holiday season at Six Flags will be celebrated by a mixture of tried-and-tested favorites and new spectaculars. Returning visitors will be happy for the return of the following events:

Holiday Magic Light Show: Spectacular light show on a five-story-tall tree that dazzles nightly every 30 minutes through eye-popping effects, stirring music and gently falling snow. This magical, majestic tree is located in the heart of the park.

Character Appearances by the Royal Court and Holiday Favorites: Holiday queens, kings, princesses, reindeer and toy soldiers come to life throughout the park. Guests can also catch Santa and Mrs. Claus on their visit from the North Pole. Safe social distancing will be enforced.

Gingerbread Junction: A giant, inflatable gingerbread man welcomes guests to this whimsical section that features peppermint swirl-wrapped trees, the regal Peppermint Princess and dancing lights around the carousel pavilion.

Polar Point: Stunning, ice-blue trees twinkle with the illusion of falling snow up above, while her highness the Snow King and Queen meets guests below.

Joy to the World: Tranquil pathway of warmly lit trees, luminaries and stained glass showcasing religious holidays from around the world, plus the dazzling Twinkle Tunnel.

Holiday Fire Pits: Six sections of the park feature wood-burning fire pits that warm the soul and are popular spots for toasting s’mores.

Festive Photo Spots: Twinkling mistletoe, massive inflatables, beautifully decorated trees, and Santa’s elaborate home are just a few of the fun photo spots where guests can preserve their holiday memories.

Two new events for this year are the Holiday Wine Festival, which runs November 14 and 15 and the Holiday Food Drive.

At the indulgent new wine festival visitors can enjoy a weekend of coasters, cuisine, and crafters. During this memorable special event in the newly-themed Jolly Jamboree area, guests can sample locally-produced wines from eight New Jersey vineyards, wine fest fare from multiple food trucks and get a head start on their holiday shopping with homemade gifts from local artisans.

Tickets are priced at $44.99 plus tax and include access to the theme park and wine sampling. Season Pass and Membership Holders pay just $24.99 plus tax. This event has limited capacity and is expected to sell out. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.sixflags.com/greatadventure/special-events/wine-fest

With donations needed more than ever due to the pandemic, getting into the giving spirit at Six Flags’ Holiday Food Drive, collecting non-perishable food items Nov. 21 and 22. Donations will benefit FULFILL, the FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, Inc., which serves 300 local food pantries and soup kitchens in the region. Guests who bring at least six items between the hours of 1 and 4 pm will receive a free ticket to the Holiday Craze Mirror Maze, and Six Flags Members will receive an additional 500 reward points. Donations will be collected in the theme park’s outer mall prior to park entry (reservations required). Requested items include canned goods, granola or cereal bars, fruit cups, individual servings of mac & cheese, baby food, and juice boxes. All items must have their original seal or wrapper, and not require refrigeration.

More information about Holiday in the Park is available at www.sixflags.com/ greatadventure