The ninth annual Women in the World summit — where Hillary Clinton is set as the keynote speaker — will look to serve as a voice for New Yorkers in the #MeToo fallout.

Spanning three days this weekend, the panel-based event at Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater looks to focus on issues spanning from pay inequality to sexual misconduct to human trafficking.

“Women’s courage in speaking out is transforming lives for millions,” says author/journalist Tina Brown, who founded the summit in 2009. “That has always been the mission of Women in the World, and this year’s summit — the ninth — will bring together all the passion and purpose of these last 12 months.”

Joining these chats about the issues are several well-known actresses, actors and political leaders, like Clinton, “How to Get Away With Murder” star Viola Davis and “The Handmaid’s Tale” author Margaret Atwood.

When cultivating the lineup, Brown says she looks for “passion and purpose” in the women she selects.

“There is no one on the agenda for 2018 who will bring anything less than their ‘A Game.’ They are all bold, fearless, passionate, wildly smart and willing to speak truth to power,” she boasts.

Below, we’ve picked out the star-studded panels you’ll want to attend. For the full roster, visit womenintheworld.com.

“The Mighty Voice of Viola Davis”

Viola Davis — the powerhouse behind “How to Get Away With Murder’s” Annalise Keating — will sit down with “AM Joy” host Joy-Ann Reid to discuss how she’s been impacted by racial and gender discrimination throughout a career that’s landed her an Oscar, an Emmy and two Tonys. (Thursday, April 12)

“Pay Me What I’m Worth”

Who better to pump you up for that raise you’re searching for than “TV’s $20 million woman”? “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo will give you some tips and pointers on how to “demand fair wages.” She’ll sit down with BBC journalist Carrie Grace, ROC United president Saru Jayaraman and Chirlane McCray. (Friday, April 13)

“Margaret Atwood”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” author’s works of literature have only become more relevant as the years go on, with the writer currently speaking out about how to put an end to sexual violence in the workplace in a post-#MeToo world. She’ll be interviewed by New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg as the two plan to discuss how Atwood’s work is influencing new generations. (Friday, April 13)

“Sounding the Alarm”

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will lead a chat with four journalists from around the world who have experienced trolling and other threats for their reporting. The journalists and Clinton will look into how the “regimes of Russia’s Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping and Turkey’s Tayipp Erdogan have such relevance to us here at home,” according to a release. (Friday, April 13)

“Reinvent the Rules”

Women in power support the women working their way to the top during this panel chat about reinventing business culture and gender barriers with moderator Katie Couric. The “Today” host will encourage the female CEOs and founders of companies like Weight Watchers, OpenTable and DVF Studios to share their tips about making it in male-dominated industries. (Friday, April 13)

“Woman on Pointe”

American Ballet Theatre dancer Misty Copeland will explore what it took to become the first African-American woman to be promoted to principal dancer in the company’s 75-year history. (Saturday, April 14)

“Sex: New Rules of Engagement”

What does consent really look like? Actress Jameela Jamil, who stars in “The Good Place” alongside Kristen Bell, is delving into how #MeToo has caused the redefining of sexual encounters, dating and masculinity. Rounding out the conversation will be Hearst Magazines chief content officer Joanna Coles and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor Terry Crews. (Saturday, April 14)