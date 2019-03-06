New York City will celebrate the "Year of Pride," 50 years after the Stonewall Inn riot that helped spark the modern gay rights movement.

The declaration is a symbolic gesture made by NYC & Company, the city's official marketing organization, that's meant to highlight the many ways the city recognizes the LGBTQ community.

“We have declared 2019 the Year of Pride, to not only celebrate WorldPride and Stonewall 50 but to acknowledge the perpetual spirit of New York City’s vibrant LGBTQ community,” said Fred Dixon, the president and CEO of NYC & Company.

There is an influx of LGBTQ-centric celebrations, events and exhibitions this year, including those celebrating the Stonewall uprising and New York City's first-ever hosting of WorldPride in June. There will be more than 50 rallies, lectures, parties, film screenings, conferences, panels and concerts.

"There is no better venue for the first WorldPride coming to America than New York City during the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, which launched the national modern-day LGBTQ rights movement," said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul in a statement from February.

Here's a rundown of just some of the LGBTQ-centric events going on in the city, according to NYC & Company:

Culture:

'Andy Warhol — From A to B and Back Again'

Whitney Museum of American Art, through March 31

'Love & Resistance: Stonewall 50'

New York Public Library, Bryant Park, through July 14

'Implicit Tensions: Mapplethorpe Now'

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, through Jan. 5, 2020

'On the (Queer) Waterfront'

Brooklyn Historical Society, Brooklyn, through Aug. 4

Lincoln Kirstein’s 'Modern'

Museum of Modern Art & PS1, Manhattan and Queens, March 17 through June 15

Art After Stonewall, 1969–1989

NYU’s Grey Art Gallery, Manhattan – April 24 through July 20

Leslie-Lohman Museum, Manhattan – April 24 through July 21

'Nobody Promised You Tomorrow: Art 50 Years After Stonewall'

Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn, May 3 through Dec. 8

'Camp: Notes on Fashion'

The Met Fifth Avenue, Manhattan, May 9 through Sept. 8

Stonewall 50 Exhibitions

New-York Historical Society, Manhattan, May 24 through Sept. 22

Music of Conscience Series

New York Philharmonic, Manhattan, May 30 and June 1

PRIDE

Museum of the City of New York, Manhattan, June 6 through November

Walt Whitman: Bard of Democracy

The Morgan Library & Museum, June 7 through Sept. 15

Pride Auction

Swann Auction Galleries, June 20

NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project

Citywide, year-round

Alice Austen House Museum

Staten Island, year-round

Lesbian Herstory Archives

Brooklyn, year-round

Parades:

Staten Island PrideFest – May 10–19

Harlem Pride – May 31 through June 29

Queens Pride – June 2

Brooklyn Twilight Pride Parade – June 8

1 Bronx Festival – June 23

Landmarks:

Bethesda Fountain; Christopher Park; Julius; The Langston Hughes House; The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center; The Leslie-Lohman Museum of Gay and Lesbian Art; New York City AIDS Memorial; Stonewall Inn.