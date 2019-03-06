Things to Do NYC's 'vibrant' LGBTQ community celebrated with the 'Year of Pride' Programming this year includes rallies, lectures, parties, film screenings, conferences, panels and concerts. New York City has so many Pride-centric exhibitions, events and celebrations this year that NYC & Company has declared 2019 the "Year of Pride." Photo Credit: Brittany Petronella By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Updated March 6, 2019 4:20 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email New York City will celebrate the "Year of Pride," 50 years after the Stonewall Inn riot that helped spark the modern gay rights movement. The declaration is a symbolic gesture made by NYC & Company, the city's official marketing organization, that's meant to highlight the many ways the city recognizes the LGBTQ community. “We have declared 2019 the Year of Pride, to not only celebrate WorldPride and Stonewall 50 but to acknowledge the perpetual spirit of New York City’s vibrant LGBTQ community,” said Fred Dixon, the president and CEO of NYC & Company. There is an influx of LGBTQ-centric celebrations, events and exhibitions this year, including those celebrating the Stonewall uprising and New York City's first-ever hosting of WorldPride in June. There will be more than 50 rallies, lectures, parties, film screenings, conferences, panels and concerts. "There is no better venue for the first WorldPride coming to America than New York City during the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, which launched the national modern-day LGBTQ rights movement," said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul in a statement from February. Here's a rundown of just some of the LGBTQ-centric events going on in the city, according to NYC & Company: Culture: 'Andy Warhol — From A to B and Back Again'Whitney Museum of American Art, through March 31 'Love & Resistance: Stonewall 50'New York Public Library, Bryant Park, through July 14 'Implicit Tensions: Mapplethorpe Now'Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, through Jan. 5, 2020 'On the (Queer) Waterfront'Brooklyn Historical Society, Brooklyn, through Aug. 4 Lincoln Kirstein’s 'Modern'Museum of Modern Art & PS1, Manhattan and Queens, March 17 through June 15 Art After Stonewall, 1969–1989NYU’s Grey Art Gallery, Manhattan – April 24 through July 20Leslie-Lohman Museum, Manhattan – April 24 through July 21 'Nobody Promised You Tomorrow: Art 50 Years After Stonewall'Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn, May 3 through Dec. 8 'Camp: Notes on Fashion'The Met Fifth Avenue, Manhattan, May 9 through Sept. 8 Stonewall 50 ExhibitionsNew-York Historical Society, Manhattan, May 24 through Sept. 22 Music of Conscience SeriesNew York Philharmonic, Manhattan, May 30 and June 1 PRIDEMuseum of the City of New York, Manhattan, June 6 through November Walt Whitman: Bard of DemocracyThe Morgan Library & Museum, June 7 through Sept. 15 Pride AuctionSwann Auction Galleries, June 20 NYC LGBT Historic Sites ProjectCitywide, year-round Alice Austen House MuseumStaten Island, year-round Lesbian Herstory ArchivesBrooklyn, year-round Parades: Staten Island PrideFest – May 10–19 Harlem Pride – May 31 through June 29 Queens Pride – June 2 Brooklyn Twilight Pride Parade – June 8 1 Bronx Festival – June 23 Landmarks: Bethesda Fountain; Christopher Park; Julius; The Langston Hughes House; The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center; The Leslie-Lohman Museum of Gay and Lesbian Art; New York City AIDS Memorial; Stonewall Inn. By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.