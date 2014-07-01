De Blasio eases brakes on alternate side parking plan

Drivers, Mayor Bill de Blasio feels your parking pain.

After sanitation department officials showed concern about Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez’s bill to relax alternate side parking rules, de Blasio Tuesday said the effort was “commendable.”

“He’s trying to find a way to reduce the amount of time that people idle or circle or wait when they could return to a parking space once the street is clean,” de Blasio said. “So I think his vision is a good vision.”

At a council hearing Monday, sanitation officials said letting people park after a street has been cleaned but before parking rules expire would hamstring street cleaning efforts.

“We have to figure out if we can find a way to make it practical. And I will certainly work constructively with [Rodriguez] on it,” de Blasio said.

Rodriguez said he looks forward to hammering out the details of the legislation.

With Emily Ngo