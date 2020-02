A blind man fell off a platform and was struck by a train Wednesday, but survived, authorities said. The man, …

A blind man fell off a platform and was struck by a train Wednesday, but survived, authorities said.

The man, who was not identified, was standing on the platform of the Church Avenue station and somehow fell around 4:13 p.m., just before a northbound G entered the station, according to the NYPD.

He was taken to Lutheran Hospital and listed in critical condition as of Wednesday evening, police said.