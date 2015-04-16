Bodies of 2 men found on Brooklyn train tracks

Two men were found dead on commercial freight tracks, authorities said.

Two men were found dead Thursday evening on commercial freight tracks in Brooklyn, authorities said.

The men, who were not identified, were found about 10 feet apart on the tracks near 61st Street and 15th Avenue in the Bensonhurst neighborhood about 7:50 p.m., the NYPD said.

Long Island Rail Road spokesman Salvatore Arena said the tracks are operated by New York & Atlantic Railway, a private track for freight trains on lines owned by the LIRR. Arena said he could not confirm the deaths or provide any further details, because while the LIRR owns the tracks, the agency does not control them.

Medical officials at the scene pronounced the two men dead, police said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, police said. It was not immediately clear how long the men had been on the tracks.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

With Candice Ruud