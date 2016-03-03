Brooklyn councilman pushes MTA to bring back express F train

The express tracks and infrastructure are already in place for the service.

A Brooklyn city councilman said he wants the MTA to give more concrete plans on an express F train service in his borough.

Councilman David Greenfield said he felt like a “broken record” during a hearing Wednesday when he questioned the agency’s representatives about the status of a feasibility study that would restore the service.

The leader said he has received no information about the report for five years and said the express line would help his constituents who have few transit options.

“This problem has been around for thirty years. We can’t keep kicking the can,” he said in a statement.

Greenfield said the express tracks and infrastructure are already in place for the service.

The MTA confirmed that the study is complete and is awaiting final approval from the new New York City Transit president, Veronique Hakim before they will share it with the Council.

The officials said they would meet with Greenfield to discuss the proposal.