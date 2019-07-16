Citi Bike will finally expand into the Bronx and deeper into the outer boroughs.

After years of anticipation and criticism over its location in primarily wealthy and white parts of the city, the bike share provider and the de Blasio administration outlined plans for a slow, but significant expansion over the next three and a half years.

By the end of 2023, Citi Bike will push out to areas such as Corona, Queens; Brownsville, Brooklyn; Morrisiana, in the Bronx; and up through the remainder of Manhattan. Staten Island is not included in the plans, though the borough will get an island-wise expansion of dockless bike share service as part of a pilot program.

There are three phases of Citi Bike expansion:

Stations are beginning to roll out in Ridgewood, Queens, as part of a previously planned expansion along the L train line.

A second phase starting next year will bring docks through the rest of Manhattan and into parts of the south Bronx.

And a third phase, taking place between 2020 and 2023, will bring the blue bikes farther out into the boroughs.

In Queens, service will extend to Corona, Elmhurst, Jackson Heights, Maspeth and Sunnyside. In Brooklyn, docks will be placed in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brownsville, Crown Heights, East Flatbush, Kensington, Prospect Lefferts Garden, South Slope, Sunset Park and Windsor Terrace. The Bronx will get service in Concourse, Claremont, Highbridge, Longwood, Melrose, Morrisania, Mott Haven, Mt. Eden and Port Morris.

The expansion is part of an agreement reached last year between the city and Citi Bike’s new parent company, Lyft, to double its footprint and triple its fleet size to 40,000 bikes by 2023.

Citi Bike, which is not publicly subsidized, has for years been under pressure to expand into more sections of the city. After a lull in growth, there was debate among the City Council as to whether tax dollars should go toward the bike share company to fund an expansion. Ultimately, as part of the deal in which Lyft bought Citi Bike’s operators, Motivate, Lyft announced a commitment to privately fund growth.