Four areas of the outer boroughs that lack Citi Bike access have been targeted for a new dockless bike share pilot program.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Thursday the program will launch in the Rockaways and Coney Island in July and arrive on the north shore of Staten Island and in central Bronx later in the summer.

Unlike Citi Bike, this bike-share system does not require physical docking stations. Instead, cyclists can lock and unlock bikes using a mobile app. Rides could cost $1 or $2 a pop.

“We are bringing new, inexpensive transportation options to neighborhoods that need them. Dockless public bike sharing starts this summer, and we’re excited to see how New Yorkers embrace this new service,” the mayor said in an emailed statement.

The Department of Transportation outlined a rough timeline for deploying the bikes around the city, starting with reaching out to relevant community boards in June to present plans and create service boundaries.

The DOT also is expected to finalize its choice of bike-share provider in June. The agency had narrowed its search down to 12 prospective companies in April.

The program will start rolling out in July, gradually building up to 200 bikes that can offer half-hour rides within the confines of their designated service zones in each borough.

The DOT is tasked with monitoring the program and the service provider through September, when the agency will reach out to neighborhood stakeholders to determine the success of the venture and whether it should continue or possibly even extend to new neighborhoods.