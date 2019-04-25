It doesn’t take much to ruin a subway commute.

A seltzer bottle found on the tracks of the F line helped to cripple service during the Wednesday morning rush hour, according to the MTA.

The bottle, which rolled under a signal stop arm near the York Street station, caused an F train’s emergency brakes to be activated a little before 8 a.m. The stalled train, along with another switch problem, led to a full closure of northbound F service between Brooklyn and Manhattan. Those issues triggered a maddening array of service changes and contributed to extensive delays on not only the F but the A, C and G lines, as well.

Trains were snarled with delays for more than an hour and a half, affecting the commutes of thousands of riders, the MTA said.

“We’re often asked, ‘what activated the brakes?’ Today’s answer? This seltzer bottle…” the MTA’s subway account tweeted Wednesday afternoon.