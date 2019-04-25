Transit Seltzer bottle on F train tracks triggered widespread delays, MTA says A stalled F train set off service changes that snarled the Wednesday morning commute for A, C and G riders, too. The MTA says this seltzer bottle helped trigger widespread subway delays on Wednesday morning. Photo Credit: MTA via Twitter By Vincent Barone vin.barone@amny.com @vinbarone Updated April 25, 2019 11:41 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email It doesn’t take much to ruin a subway commute. A seltzer bottle found on the tracks of the F line helped to cripple service during the Wednesday morning rush hour, according to the MTA. The bottle, which rolled under a signal stop arm near the York Street station, caused an F train’s emergency brakes to be activated a little before 8 a.m. The stalled train, along with another switch problem, led to a full closure of northbound F service between Brooklyn and Manhattan. Those issues triggered a maddening array of service changes and contributed to extensive delays on not only the F but the A, C and G lines, as well. Trains were snarled with delays for more than an hour and a half, affecting the commutes of thousands of riders, the MTA said. “We’re often asked, ‘what activated the brakes?’ Today’s answer? This seltzer bottle…” the MTA’s subway account tweeted Wednesday afternoon. By Vincent Barone vin.barone@amny.com @vinbarone Vin has been covering transportation at amNewYork since 2016. He first landed on the beat at his hometown newspaper, the Staten Island Advance, in 2014. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.