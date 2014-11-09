MTA shuts down F service in downtown Manhattan this week for Fastrack

The F train service will be rerouted via the A line.

The MTA’s Fastrack maintenance work will shut down the F train in downtown Manhattan and DUMBO overnight this week.

Service will be suspended starting Monday night between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. at the Broadway-Lafayette Street, Second Avenue, Delancey Street, East Broadway, and York Street stations. F train service will be rerouted via the A line between West 4th Street and Jay St-Metrotech stations during that time and free shuttle buses to the stations will be available.

Normal service will resume Friday morning. For the past two years, the MTA has been conducting Fastrack as a way to allot more time for subway repairs such as track debris removal, electric maintenance and station cleaning.