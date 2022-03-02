Two subway stabbings injure five in Brooklyn

Three teenagers and a man were stabbed at a Brooklyn subway station Tuesday afternoon after a fight with another group of youngsters, and less than a week after a separate dispute led to a guy getting slashed in the face.

Cops found four victims with stab wounds at the Flushing Avenue station of the J and Z train in Bushwick around 3:20 p.m. on March 1, and paramedics brought all of them to Woodhull Hospital in stable condition.

Two 16-year-old boys were stabbed in the chest, one boy of the same age got a laceration in the arm, and a 20-year-old male was pierced in the arm and chest, according to police.

They had been in a fight with another group of teenage boys, a police spokeswoman said, though who the assailants were remains unknown.

Just days earlier on Feb. 24, another man was stabbed at the Franklin Avenue station in Crown Heights on the 2, 3, 4, and 5 lines.

The 35-year-old victim was in a fight with another man, who took out a blade and cut him in the cheek.

He was brought to Methodist Hospital for treatment, and the attacker fled.

Surveillance cameras in the station got a shot of the man who cops believe to be the attacker in Thursday’s incident.

There have been several knife attacks in New York City’s transit system in recent weeks, even after Mayor Eric Adams repeatedly vowed to crack down on crime in transit.

Some 40% of assaults underground were with cutting instruments so far this year and arrests of blade-wielding criminals were up 84% compared to the same time in 2021, NYPD Transit Bureau Chief Jason Wilcox told the MTA board last week, calling the trend “disturbing.”