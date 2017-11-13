If you need to commute from the Greenpoint area into the city this week, your ride just got a lot cheaper — and sweeter!

A free ferry will be operating between lower Manhattan’s Pier 15 and Greenpoint, Brooklyn, during peak hours Tuesday through Thursday (Nov. 14-16). In addition to the comped ride, free doughnuts and coffee will be available as well.

The free rides will complete the standard trip even faster than usual (10 minutes faster, to be exact), and will run every 30 minutes from 7-11 a.m., then again from 4-8 p.m. Commuters who regularly use the ferry route during these hours could save up to $16.50 this week, and subway riders traveling the same distance could save up to 30 minutes as well.

And the perks don’t end there. If you find yourself stressed at the end (or beginning) of a long day, catch a ride between 4-5 p.m. on Nov. 14, 10-11 a.m. on Nov. 15 or 8-10 a.m. on Nov. 16 for a free guided meditation session. Sessions will be led by Sah D’Simone, a renowned “transformational coach” who has trained in a variety of monasteries and under a variety of yoga and meditation experts, according to his website.

The free ferry event is sponsored by Mozilla Firefox, which is launching a new web browser on Nov. 14.

On Wednesday’s Manhattan-bound 7:15 p.m. ferry, you can catch a performance by Brooklyn old-time string band The Calamity Janes. And on Thursday’s Manhattan-bound noon ferry, pick up a few self-defense tips and techniques from Krav New York lead trainer David Ordini. All for free!