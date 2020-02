A man was struck and killed by a train in Manhattan when he laid out in the fetal position on …

A man was struck and killed by a train in Manhattan when he laid out in the fetal position on the subway tracks, police and MTA officials said.

The 68-year-old was hit by the B train shortly before 1:10 p.m. at the West 116th Street station in Harlem, a police spokeswoman said.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene, and the NYPD is investigating how he died. Cops don’t immediately suspect any criminality.