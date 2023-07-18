MTA boosting service on five subway lines in August

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The MTA will boost service levels on five subway lines next month, reducing both weekday and weekend headways with money secured in this year’s state budget.

Additional trains will be added to the C line on weekdays starting Aug. 7, bringing headways between trains during the midday hours down to eight minutes. On Aug. 12, weekend service will be reduced to six-minute headways on the 1 and 6 lines. Finally, starting Aug. 28, weekday service will be boosted on the N and R lines, bringing headways down to eight minutes during midday hours.

Last month, the agency announced an increase in weekend frequency on the G, J, and M lines. The authority will announce further service enhancements in December and July of next year.

“Most other major transit systems in America are cutting service,” said MTA New York City Transit President Rich Davey during the MTA’s Transit Committee on Monday. “We are running 100% pre-COVID service and adding more service…for 75-80% of our customer base.”

Funding for the service expansion comes from $35 million allocated in the state budget. Advocates and progressive electeds had sought to increase service to the point no subway rider ever waited more than six minutes for a train.