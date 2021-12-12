Due to scheduled track work, the MTA announced the following subway service changes for the week of Dec. 13-17.
2 train
Wakefield-bound 2 trains will skip the Bronx Park East, Pelham Pkwy, Allerton Avenue and Burke Avenue stations between Monday and Thursday from 10:45 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Additionally, Downtown-bound 2 trains will skip the Jackson Avenue station on overnights between Tuesday and Friday from 9:30 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Moreover, 2 train service will be suspended between 3 Avenue-149 Street and 96 Street on overnights between Tuesday and Friday from 9:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. During this period, 2 trains will operate in two sections: between Wakefield-241st Street and 3 Avenue-149th Street, and between 96th Street and Flatbush Avenue-Brooklyn College.
A free shuttle bus will be provided to connect 2 train riders between 3rd Avenue and 96th Street, making stops at the 149th Stree-Grand Concourse station on the 4 line along the way.
3 train
Service on the 3 train will be suspended on overnights between Tuesday and Friday from 9:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. During this period, a free shuttle bus will be provided to make all 3 train stops between 96th Street and Harlem-148th Street.
4 train
Woodlawn-bound trains will skip the 138 St-Grand Concourse between 11:45 p.m. Monday night and 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. For service to the station, take the 4 train to 149th Street-Grand Concourse, then transfer to a Manhattan-bound 4 train. For service from the station, take the 4 train to 125th Street, where it will become a Woodlawn-bound 4 train.
Additionally, Downtown-bound 4 trains run local from Grand Central-42 Street to Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall beginning at 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday night. Additionally, 4 trains will run on the 3 line into Brooklyn and make all stops between Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center and New Lots Avenue on overnights Tuesday through Thursday starting at 9:30 p.m.
5 train
The 2 and 4 trains will replace 5 train service between East 180th Street and Bowling Green on evenings Tuesday through Thursday from 8:15 until 11 p.m.
7 train
Flushing-bound 7 trains run express from Queensboro Plaza to Mets-Willets Point from Monday through Friday from 10:15 a.m. until 3 p.m. These trains will continue to stop at 61st Street-Woodside and Junction Boulevard.
A train
Downtown-bound A trains will make stops at 163 St-Amsterdam Avenue and 155 Street from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5:15 p.m.
D train
Manhattan-bound trains stop at 25 Street, Prospect Avenue, 4 Avenue-9 Street, Union Street and DeKalb Avenue in Brooklyn on Monday through Friday nights from 7 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.
F train
F express trains will run local in both directions between Church Avenue and Jay Street-MetroTech in Brooklyn during weekday rush hours, Monday through Friday, from 6:45 until 8 a.m. and from 3:30 to 6 p.m. During these time periods, some F trains may skip the Smith-9th Streets, Carroll Street and Bergen Street stations.
Additionally, Queens-bound F trains will skip the Avenue U station between Monday and Friday from 9:45 a.m. until 3 p.m.
F trains will also skip the Bergen Street, Carroll Street and Smith-9th Streets stations in both directions during overnights, Monday through Friday, from 9:30 p.m. until 5 a.m.
G train
G train service will be suspended between Hoyt-Schermerhorn Streets and Church Av during overnights, Monday through Friday, from 9:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. During this period, G trains will operate in two sections: between Court Square and Bedford-Nostrand Avenues, and between Bedford-Nostrand Avenues and Hoyt-Schermerhorn Streets. Service on the latter segment will operate every 20 minutes.
N train
All Manhattan-bound N trains will operate local service between 59th Street and DeKalb Avenue Monday through Friday night from 7 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. During this period, N trains will operate every 12 minutes.
Additionally, Astoria-bound N trains will run on the Q line between DeKalb Avenue and Canal Street overnights, Monday through Friday, from 11:45 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Staten Island Railway
All Staten Island Railway trains will board and exit from the St. George-bound platform between Grant City and Great Kills on Monday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. This change affects the Grant City, New Dorp, Oakwood Heights, Bay Terrace and Great Kills stops.
These schedule changes are weather-permitting. For full details on all service changes, visit mta.info.