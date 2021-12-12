Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Due to scheduled track work, the MTA announced the following subway service changes for the week of Dec. 13-17.

2 train

Wakefield-bound 2 trains will skip the Bronx Park East, Pelham Pkwy, Allerton Avenue and Burke Avenue stations between Monday and Thursday from 10:45 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Additionally, Downtown-bound 2 trains will skip the Jackson Avenue station on overnights between Tuesday and Friday from 9:30 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Moreover, 2 train service will be suspended between 3 Avenue-149 Street and 96 Street on overnights between Tuesday and Friday from 9:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. During this period, 2 trains will operate in two sections: between Wakefield-241st Street and 3 Avenue-149th Street, and between 96th Street and Flatbush Avenue-Brooklyn College.

A free shuttle bus will be provided to connect 2 train riders between 3rd Avenue and 96th Street, making stops at the 149th Stree-Grand Concourse station on the 4 line along the way.

3 train

Service on the 3 train will be suspended on overnights between Tuesday and Friday from 9:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. During this period, a free shuttle bus will be provided to make all 3 train stops between 96th Street and Harlem-148th Street.

4 train

Woodlawn-bound trains will skip the 138 St-Grand Concourse between 11:45 p.m. Monday night and 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. For service to the station, take the 4 train to 149th Street-Grand Concourse, then transfer to a Manhattan-bound 4 train. For service from the station, take the 4 train to 125th Street, where it will become a Woodlawn-bound 4 train.

Additionally, Downtown-bound 4 trains run local from Grand Central-42 Street to Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall beginning at 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday night. Additionally, 4 trains will run on the 3 line into Brooklyn and make all stops between Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center and New Lots Avenue on overnights Tuesday through Thursday starting at 9:30 p.m.

5 train

The 2 and 4 trains will replace 5 train service between East 180th Street and Bowling Green on evenings Tuesday through Thursday from 8:15 until 11 p.m.

7 train

Flushing-bound 7 trains run express from Queensboro Plaza to Mets-Willets Point from Monday through Friday from 10:15 a.m. until 3 p.m. These trains will continue to stop at 61st Street-Woodside and Junction Boulevard.

A train

Downtown-bound A trains will make stops at 163 St-Amsterdam Avenue and 155 Street from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5:15 p.m.

D train

Manhattan-bound trains stop at 25 Street, Prospect Avenue, 4 Avenue-9 Street, Union Street and DeKalb Avenue in Brooklyn on Monday through Friday nights from 7 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

F train

F express trains will run local in both directions between Church Avenue and Jay Street-MetroTech in Brooklyn during weekday rush hours, Monday through Friday, from 6:45 until 8 a.m. and from 3:30 to 6 p.m. During these time periods, some F trains may skip the Smith-9th Streets, Carroll Street and Bergen Street stations.

Additionally, Queens-bound F trains will skip the Avenue U station between Monday and Friday from 9:45 a.m. until 3 p.m.

F trains will also skip the Bergen Street, Carroll Street and Smith-9th Streets stations in both directions during overnights, Monday through Friday, from 9:30 p.m. until 5 a.m.

G train

G train service will be suspended between Hoyt-Schermerhorn Streets and Church Av during overnights, Monday through Friday, from 9:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. During this period, G trains will operate in two sections: between Court Square and Bedford-Nostrand Avenues, and between Bedford-Nostrand Avenues and Hoyt-Schermerhorn Streets. Service on the latter segment will operate every 20 minutes.

N train

All Manhattan-bound N trains will operate local service between 59th Street and DeKalb Avenue Monday through Friday night from 7 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. During this period, N trains will operate every 12 minutes.

Additionally, Astoria-bound N trains will run on the Q line between DeKalb Avenue and Canal Street overnights, Monday through Friday, from 11:45 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Staten Island Railway

All Staten Island Railway trains will board and exit from the St. George-bound platform between Grant City and Great Kills on Monday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. This change affects the Grant City, New Dorp, Oakwood Heights, Bay Terrace and Great Kills stops.

These schedule changes are weather-permitting. For full details on all service changes, visit mta.info.