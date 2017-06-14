MTA buses crash in the Bronx, injuring several passengers: NYPD

The buses were near the West Kingsbridge Road and Kingsbridge Terrace stop in the Bronx, officials said.

Two MTA buses collided in the Bronx on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, officials said. Photo Credit: Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures

Two MTA buses crashed into each other in the Bronx on Wednesday morning, when one backed into the other, injuring 18 passengers, the MTA and police said.

The buses were near the West Kingsbridge Road and Kingsbridge Terrace stop at about 9:15 a.m. when one bus reversed into the other bus, the MTA said.

There were 18 passengers that suffered non-life threatening injuries from the crash, police said. The injured were taken to local hospitals, except one person who refused medical attention, the FDNY said.

Neither bus driver was injured in the accident, the MTA said.