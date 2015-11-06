No. 7 train not running this weekend between Manhattan and Queens, L train shuttles in Brooklyn

The No. 7 train won’t be running between Manhattan and Queens this weekend, one of fourteen subway lines that will be affected by construction, according to the MTA.

The C and F will also be going express in parts of Manhattan, and the L won’t operate between Bushwick and Canarsie. The Times Square shuttle will run overnight.

Read below to see if your subway line will be impacted.

On the Numbered Lines

No. 1, 2, and 3:

– The No. 1 train won’t run at all between 14th Street and South Ferry between 11:30 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday. Riders traveling between South Ferry and Chambers Street have to take a free shuttle bus instead.

– The No. 2 and No. 3 trains will run local between Chambers Street and 34 Street-Penn Station. The No. 2 will run local between 11:30 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. on Monday. The No. 3 will run local between 6:30 a.m. and midnight on Saturday and Sunday.

No. 4, 5, and 6:

– The No. 4 train will skip the Rockaway Avenue and Van Siclen Avenue stations in both directions until late December 2015.

– The No. 5 train is suspended in both directions between Eastchester-Dyre Avenue and E 180 Street. The line will run only every 20 minutes between E 180 Street and Bowling Green. Straphangers will have to use free shuttle buses between E-180 Street and Eastchester-Dyre Avenue.

The No. 5 will run only every 20 minutes downtown between E 180 Street in the Bronx and Bowling Green in Lower Manhattan. Uptown service will not be affected, and the No. 4 line will be running normally.

– The No. 6 will run all the way to the Bowling Green stop in Lower Manhattan between midnight Saturday and 5 a.m. Monday, rather than ending at the City Hall station.

No. 7:

– The No. 7 is suspended between Times Square-42nd Street and Queensboro Plaza this weekend between 12:15 a.m. Saturday and 4:30 a.m. Monday. The No. 7 will only be running in Manhattan between Times Square-42nd Street and 34 Street-Hudson Yards every 15 to 20 minutes, as well as between Flushing-Main Street and Queensboro Plaza. Riders heading between Manhattan and Queens will have to take the N and Q at Queensboro Plaza, and the MTA is running a free shuttle bus between Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue and Queensboro Plaza.

On the Lettered Lines

A and C:

-In Queens, A trains heading to Far Rockaway/Lefferts Boulevard will skip 80th Street and 111th Street until winter 2016. Riders heading to 80th Street should take the Far Rockaway or Lefferts Boulevard-bound A to 88th Street, and then transfer to a Brooklyn-bound A. For service from this station, take a Brooklyn-bound A train to Grant Avenue and transfer to a Far Rockaway or Lefferts Boulevard-bound A.

Straphangers going to 111th Street should take a Lefferts Boulevard-bound A to Lefferts Boulevard and transfer to a Brooklyn-bound A. Those seeking service from that stop should use the Q112 bus or take a Brooklyn-bound A to 104th Street and transfer to a Lefferts Boulevard-bound A.

-In Manhattan, Brooklyn-bound A trains and C trains in both directions will run express between 125th Street and 59th Street-Columbus Circle.

F:

– In Manhattan, the F will run express from W 4 Street-Washington Square to 34th Street-Herald Square from 11:45 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. In Queens and Manhattan, the F train will run along the M line from Roosevelt Avenue to 47-50 Streets-Rockefeller Center between 10:15 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

– In Brooklyn, the F train will skip Avenue X until winter 2015. To go to this station, riders should take a Jamaica-bound F to Avenue U and transfer to a Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue bound F. For service from the stop, straphangers should catch a Coney island-Stillwell Avenue bound F to Neptune Avenue and transfer to a Jamaica-179th Street bound F.

L:

– Shuttle buses are coming to the L line between Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenue and Canarsie-Rockaway Parkway. The MTA will have both express and local shuttle buses. The local shuttle buses will have nine stops between Rockaway Parkway and Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenue. The express shuttle buses will only stop at Rockaway Parkway, Broadway Junction, and Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenue.

Q:

– The line will be extended to Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Normally, on the N goes to that stop on weekends.

Shuttles

Rockaway Park Shuttle:

– The shuttle is suspended. There will be a free shuttle bus instead between Rockaway Park and the Beach 67th Street station.

Times Square Shuttle:

– The shuttle will run overnight. There is usually no late night service.