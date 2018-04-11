The MTA is conducting internal tests of its new wayfinding app ahead of its public launch in the coming weeks, amNewYork has learned.

The app, called “MYmta,” will feature trip planning for subways, buses and commuter rails; real-time arrival information for the services, and the ability to locate the nearest stations and bus stops. It will also include real-time information about elevator and escalator outages, subway service statuses and a link out for commuter rail riders looking to buy mobile tickets.

Veronique Hakim, the transit authority’s managing director, sent out a note to employees two weeks ago asking them to voluntarily test the app before it is publicly available.

“The app will be launching soon, but right now we are in the process of identifying bugs and other data issues before we share it with our customers,” Hakim wrote in the note obtained by amNewYork. “That’s where you come in; when you find issues or anomalies, we ask that you report them through the ‘customer feedback’ function in the app.”

The app will be available to commuters over the next few weeks, according to MTA spokesman Jon Weinstein. MYmta will eventually replace the authority’s current fleet of apps, which have their own accuracy and usability issues, though the transit authority doesn’t have immediate plans to do so, according to Weinstein.

“We’re testing the app internally,” Weinstein said in an email. “We’re excited to launch it soon and deliver real-time trip information to customers.”