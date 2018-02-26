N, Q, R and W subway lines delayed by train with mechanical problems, MTA says

There was a train with mechanical problems at Fifth Avenue-59th Street, the MTA said.

N, Q, R and W trains were delayed because of a train with mechanical problems at Fifth Avenue-59th Street, the MTA said.

Monday morning was hit with subway delays and service changes on the N, Q, R and W lines, the same trains that were crippled for more than five hours less than a week before.

The delays started shortly after 6 a.m. because of a train with mechanical problems at Fifth Avenue-59th Street, the MTA said.

For several hours, N, Q, R and W trains operated with various service changes. Regular service resumed by around 10:40 a.m., according to the MTA.

The issues come less than a week after signal problems caused delays and service changes for more than five hours during Tuesday’s morning commute. New York City Transit president Andy Byford promised a full investigation into the cause and said the MTA’s service was “nowhere near good enough.”