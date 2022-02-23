BREAKING: MTA to pilot platform doors at three NYC subway stations

The MTA wants to test platform doors at three subway stations in Manhattan and Queens, the agency’s chief Janno Lieber announced Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority will pilot the barriers at Times Square on the 7 line platform, at Third Avenue on the L line, and at Sutphin Boulevard/JFK on the E train, Lieber told NY1.

“We’re going to be piloting both platform doors at three stations where the engineering does work,” the transit leader told the station on Feb. 23.

An agency working group known as the Track Intrusion Task Force will present the pilot to the MTA’s full board Thursday, according to MTA spokesperson Tim Minton.

The Times Square screens won’t be where Michelle Go was pushed in front of a train last month, which was on the vast station complex’s southbound R train platform, because an MTA study of every platform found that waiting area to be too narrow.

Lieber convened the task force on Dec. 10 after a “significant increase” of people going onto the tracks, and the panel will also talk about installing sensors and lighting to help stop people from going onto the trackbed.

“We’re also going to be piloting new technologies to detect track incursion using thermal technology, using laser technology, so we can know quicker when people get on the tracks and hopefully, interdict that kind of behavior,” he said.

“It’s a really complicated issue. A lot of people are doing it voluntarily. Sometimes people with mental health issues do it and they don’t understand the dangers and so on,” Lieber added.

The Authority is also working with the Psychiatry Department at NYU Langone to find out how to deter people from killing themselves by jumping on the track, he said.

An almost 4,000-page report commissioned by the MTA from 2019 — but which the agency did not released publicly until last month — looked at the feasibility of doors for every platform of its 472 stations

The review found that only 128 stations, or about 27%, could accommodate the barriers at a cost of about $7 billion.

This story is developing; check with amNY.com later for further updates.