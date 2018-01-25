While the MTA’s repair work on elevated subway tracks in Woodside is “much needed,” it’s also threatening the livelihood of local business owners, according to City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer.

The state-run agency is essentially using busy streets in the neighborhood as a staging area for its equipment, the lawmaker said, which is keeping people from frequenting small businesses that rely on foot traffic to make ends meet.

“What they have been doing — at least 15 times in the recent past, including four-straight weekends — is closing streets and blocking all parking along parts of Roosevelt Avenue, 57th Street and 58th Street, and erecting huge cranes,” Van Bramer said during a phone interview Thursday.

The owners of neighborhood staple Donovan’s Pub, located at the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and 58th Street, are one of a handful of small business owners who have expressed concerns over a drop in revenue since the track work began, the councilman said.

“How could that not impact their business?”

Jon Weinstein, a spokesman for the MTA, said the repair work above Roosevelt Avenue is necessary for 7 line service to run effectively.

“This equipment is essential for critical state-of-good-repair work on the 7 line and we simply must do maintenance to ensure safe, reliable service for Queens,” he said in an emailed statement.

The subway system’s crumbling infrastructure is part of the reason riders have seen a spike in delays and service problems in recent months, according to transit experts. In July, the MTA unveiled its Subway Action Plan to address service issues, which includes upgrades to its aging infrastructure.

According to the MTA’s website, there is track replacement work slated for this weekend that would result in Manhattan-bound trains skipping stops at 69th, 52nd, 46th, 40th, and 33rd streets.

The track work began earlier this month and is expected to last through the middle of March, Van Bramer said.

“Over the next few months they’re going to be doing a lot more track work and we’re concerned that these small businesses will close for good,” he added. “This is becoming a real serious crisis.”

The councilman plans to hold a news conference on Friday outside of Donovan’s to demand changes to the way the MTA stages its equipment and enforces no-parking zones while the repair work is being conducted. A representative from the pub, members of Community Board 2 and other local business owners were also expected to attend.

“Basically, we are demanding that the MTA do the work that they’re doing in a way that doesn’t kill small businesses,” Van Bramer said. “We’re not saying the MTA shouldn’t do the work. The MTA should make sure the 7 train is in good repair.”

Queens residents are among the least satisfied with subway service in New York City, according to a July 2017 survey by city Comptroller Scott Stringer’s office. Forty-one percent of Queens residents graded subway service a “D” or an “F,” the report said.

“For once and for all they’ve got to stop all these problems. It’s just been one long horrible nightmare for the people of Queens, particularly in Woodside, Sunnyside and Long Island City,” Van Bramer said of subway service.

While the councilman conceded the repair work is necessary, he suggested the agency could be doing more to work with the local community and communicate with small businesses better to find out what they need.

Weinstein said the MTA has been in “constant contact” with elected officials and the community board, “and we look forward to continuing that engagement.”

The ideal compromise: “When they’re not working, they should remove all the equipment and restore all of the parking. And when they are working, they should minimize the disruption,” Van Bramer said.