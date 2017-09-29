Here's a look at the MTA service changes this holiday weekend:

No. 1 trains, all weekend

Van Cortlandt Park-bound trains will skip 50th, 59th and 66th streets.

No. 2 trains, all weekend

Trains will replace 5 train service between Dyre Avenue and East 180th Street.

No trains between Manhattan and Brooklyn.

No service at Park Place, Wall, Clark and Hoyt streets.

Midnight to 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, midnight to 5 a.m. Monday

Uptown trains will skip 50th, 59th and 66th streets.

3:45 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday

Uptown trains will run express between Third Avenue-149th Street and East 180th Street.

No. 3 trains, all weekend

No trains between Manhattan and Brooklyn.

No service at Park Place, Wall, Clark and Hoyt streets.

No. 5 trains, all weekend

No trains between 241st Street and Gun Hill Road.

3:45 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday

Uptown trains will run express between Third Avenue-149th and East 180th streets.

No. 7 trains, 5:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Hudson Yards-bound trains will skip 69th, 52nd, 46th, 40th and 33rd streets.

A trains, Midnight to 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, midnight to 5 a.m. Monday

Ozone Park/Far Rockaway-bound trains will skip 50th, 23rd and Spring streets.

C trains, all weekend

Euclid Avenue-bound trains will skip 50th, 23rd, and Spring streets.

E trains, all weekend

No service at Queens Plaza, Court Square-23rd Street, Lexington Avenue/53rd Street, Fifth Avenue/53rd Street, Seventh Avenue, 50th Street,

42nd Street/Port Authority, 34th Street-Penn Station, 23rd Street, 14th Street, West Fourth Street, Spring Street, Canal Street and World Trade Center.

Trains will run along the F line in both directions between 21st Street-Queensbridge and 34th Street-Herald Square, the last stop.

Manhattan-bound trains will skip Briarwood and 75th Avenue.

Midnight to 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, midnight to 5 a.m. Monday

Manhattan-bound trains will run express between 71st Avenue and 21st Street-Queensbridge.

B trains, all weekend

The B does not run on weekends.

D trains, all weekend

Coney Island-bound trains will skip 155th Street.

Trains will make local stops in both directions at 23rd and 14th streets.

Midnight to 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, midnight to 5 a.m. Monday

Coney Island-bound trains will skip DeKalb Avenue, Union, Fourth Avenue-Ninth and 25th streets.

F trains, all weekend

Coney Island-bound trains will skip Sutphin Boulevard, Briarwood and 75th Avenue.

Coney Island-bound trains will run along the E line between Roosevelt Avenue and 42nd Street-Port Authority, and then along the A line to Jay Street-MetroTech.

Jamaica-bound trains will run along the E line between 47th-50th Streets and Roosevelt Avenue.

M trains, all weekend

No trains between Myrtle-Wyckoff and Myrtle avenues.

Shuttle train service operates between Myrtle-Wyckoff and Metropolitan avenues.

Service operates between Essex Street and Myrtle Avenue, then along the J line to and from Broadway Junction.

6:15 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday

No trains between Essex Street and Broadway Junction.

G trains, all weekend

No trains between Hoyt-Schermerhorn and Church Avenue.

Service operates in two sections:

-Between Court Square and Bedford-Nostrand Avenues

-Between Bedford-Nostrand Avenues and Hoyt-Schermerhorn

J trains, all weekend

No trains between Chambers and Broad streets.

3:45 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday

Manhattan-bound trains will skip Flushing Avenue, Lorimer and Hewes streets.

N trains, all weekend

Astoria-bound trains will skip Prince, Eighth, 23rd, 28th and 49th streets.

Coney Island-bound trains will skip 30th Avenue, Broadway, 36th and 39th avenues.

Trains in both directions will stop at 45th and 53rd streets.

Q trains, all weekend

Coney Island-bound trains will run along the R line between 57th Street-Seventh Avenue and DeKalb Avenue.

Midnight to 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, midnight to 5 a.m. Monday

96th Street-bound trains will skip Prince, Eighth, 23rd, 28th and 49th streets.

R trains, all weekend

Forest Hills-bound trains will skip Prince, Eighth, 23rd, 28th and 49th streets.

Manhattan-bound trains will run express between 71st Avenue and Queens Plaza.

No trains between 36th Street, Brooklyn, and 95th Street.

No late-night service.

W trains, all weekend

The W does not run on weekends.

Z trains, all weekend

The Z does not run on weekends.