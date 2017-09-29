Here's a look at the MTA service changes this holiday weekend:
No. 1 trains, all weekend
Van Cortlandt Park-bound trains will skip 50th, 59th and 66th streets.
No. 2 trains, all weekend
Trains will replace 5 train service between Dyre Avenue and East 180th Street.
No trains between Manhattan and Brooklyn.
No service at Park Place, Wall, Clark and Hoyt streets.
Midnight to 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, midnight to 5 a.m. Monday
Uptown trains will skip 50th, 59th and 66th streets.
3:45 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday
Uptown trains will run express between Third Avenue-149th Street and East 180th Street.
No. 3 trains, all weekend
No trains between Manhattan and Brooklyn.
No service at Park Place, Wall, Clark and Hoyt streets.
No. 5 trains, all weekend
No trains between 241st Street and Gun Hill Road.
3:45 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday
Uptown trains will run express between Third Avenue-149th and East 180th streets.
No. 7 trains, 5:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
Hudson Yards-bound trains will skip 69th, 52nd, 46th, 40th and 33rd streets.
A trains, Midnight to 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, midnight to 5 a.m. Monday
Ozone Park/Far Rockaway-bound trains will skip 50th, 23rd and Spring streets.
C trains, all weekend
Euclid Avenue-bound trains will skip 50th, 23rd, and Spring streets.
E trains, all weekend
No service at Queens Plaza, Court Square-23rd Street, Lexington Avenue/53rd Street, Fifth Avenue/53rd Street, Seventh Avenue, 50th Street,
42nd Street/Port Authority, 34th Street-Penn Station, 23rd Street, 14th Street, West Fourth Street, Spring Street, Canal Street and World Trade Center.
Trains will run along the F line in both directions between 21st Street-Queensbridge and 34th Street-Herald Square, the last stop.
Manhattan-bound trains will skip Briarwood and 75th Avenue.
Midnight to 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, midnight to 5 a.m. Monday
Manhattan-bound trains will run express between 71st Avenue and 21st Street-Queensbridge.
B trains, all weekend
The B does not run on weekends.
D trains, all weekend
Coney Island-bound trains will skip 155th Street.
Trains will make local stops in both directions at 23rd and 14th streets.
Midnight to 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, midnight to 5 a.m. Monday
Coney Island-bound trains will skip DeKalb Avenue, Union, Fourth Avenue-Ninth and 25th streets.
F trains, all weekend
Coney Island-bound trains will skip Sutphin Boulevard, Briarwood and 75th Avenue.
Coney Island-bound trains will run along the E line between Roosevelt Avenue and 42nd Street-Port Authority, and then along the A line to Jay Street-MetroTech.
Jamaica-bound trains will run along the E line between 47th-50th Streets and Roosevelt Avenue.
M trains, all weekend
No trains between Myrtle-Wyckoff and Myrtle avenues.
Shuttle train service operates between Myrtle-Wyckoff and Metropolitan avenues.
Service operates between Essex Street and Myrtle Avenue, then along the J line to and from Broadway Junction.
6:15 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday
No trains between Essex Street and Broadway Junction.
G trains, all weekend
No trains between Hoyt-Schermerhorn and Church Avenue.
Service operates in two sections:
-Between Court Square and Bedford-Nostrand Avenues
-Between Bedford-Nostrand Avenues and Hoyt-Schermerhorn
J trains, all weekend
No trains between Chambers and Broad streets.
3:45 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday
Manhattan-bound trains will skip Flushing Avenue, Lorimer and Hewes streets.
N trains, all weekend
Astoria-bound trains will skip Prince, Eighth, 23rd, 28th and 49th streets.
Coney Island-bound trains will skip 30th Avenue, Broadway, 36th and 39th avenues.
Trains in both directions will stop at 45th and 53rd streets.
Q trains, all weekend
Coney Island-bound trains will run along the R line between 57th Street-Seventh Avenue and DeKalb Avenue.
Midnight to 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, midnight to 5 a.m. Monday
96th Street-bound trains will skip Prince, Eighth, 23rd, 28th and 49th streets.
R trains, all weekend
Forest Hills-bound trains will skip Prince, Eighth, 23rd, 28th and 49th streets.
Manhattan-bound trains will run express between 71st Avenue and Queens Plaza.
No trains between 36th Street, Brooklyn, and 95th Street.
No late-night service.
W trains, all weekend
The W does not run on weekends.
Z trains, all weekend
The Z does not run on weekends.
Comments