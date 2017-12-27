Two MTA work trains collided in the 53rd Street tunnel early Wednesday morning leaving one person injured, the transit service said.

The two trains “bumped into each other” in the tunnel under the East River between Manhattan and Queens around 5 a.m., the MTA said. The trains did not derail, officials said.

One MTA employee was treated for injuries after the incident, they added. The injury is not life threatening, officials said.

The incident did not impact subway service during the morning commute, according to the MTA.

Video from the scene posted to social media by ABC showed first responders entering the Lexington Avenue and 53rd Street station. The station entrance had been roped off.

The MTA announced on Tuesday it would begin repair work to the tunnel, causing service changes to the E and M train lines during the week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve. The construction was set to focus on the installation of four miles of cabling required to upgrade the signal system, as well as track and third rail replacements.