F, G, 1, 5, 6 train delays snarl morning commute, MTA says

The F, G, 1, 5 and 6 subway lines were delayed Tuesday, the MTA said, snarling the early commute on the rainy morning.

Signal problems at Carroll Street in Brooklyn around 7:15 a.m. led to delays on the F and the G. During rush hour, northbound F trains ran express from Church Avenue to Jay Street-Metrotech.

“F train, I hate you,” tweeted rider Ginger Clark.

“Today’s F train commuting tip: don’t,” tweeted Julianne Pepitone.

Signal problems just before 7 a.m. at Castle Hill in the Bronx led to delays on the 6 train. An incident at Gun Hill Road on the 5 train led to delays as well.

The 1 train, meanwhile, reported delays around 9:20 a.m.

At least (most) of the riders are out of the rain, right?