Weekend service changes to hit 14 lines

Subway riders taking the 2, 7, G, J, N this weekend, enjoy the smooth ride. For everyone else, take note of the service changes. The disruptions last from 11:45 p.m. Friday night, May 1, to early Monday morning at 5 a.m., May 4, unless otherwise noted.

1

South Ferry-bound 1 trains run express from 145 St to 96 St.

3

Trains are suspended in both directions between Franklin Av and New Lots Av from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

Free shuttle buses operate all weekend between Crown Hts-Utica Av and New Lots Av, making all station stops.

Transfer between 23 and 4 trains at Franklin Av.

Transfer between 4 trains and free shuttle buses at Crown Hts-Utica Av.

4 trains run local between Franklin Av and Crown Hts-Utica Av all weekend

At all times until late September 2015, 3 trains skip Rockaway Av and Van Siclen Av in both directions. Use free shuttle buses instead.

For Service To/From Rockaway Av, use shuttle buses to/from the Saratoga Av station at all times. B60 customers can transfer to/from shuttle buses at Rockaway Av.

For Service To/From Van Siclen Av, use shuttle buses to/from the Pennsylvania Av station at all times.

Free transfer is available with MetroCard.

4

Trains are suspended in both directions between Crown Hts-Utica Av and New Lots Av from 11:30 p.m. Friday to 7:30 a.m. Sunday, and from 11:30 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday. Free shuttle buses operate all weekend between Crown Hts-Utica Av and New Lots Av, making all station stops.

Crown Hts-Utica Av bound 4 trains run express from 125 St to Grand Central-42 St. Woodlawn-bound 4 trains run express from Grand Central-42 St to 14 St-Union Sq from 11:45 p.m. Friday to 6:30 a.m. Sunday and from 11:45 p.m. Sunday to 5:00 a.m. Monday.

At all times until late September 2015, 4 trains skip Rockaway Av and Van Siclen Av in both directions.

5

Trains are suspended in both directions between Eastchester-Dyre Av and E 180 St.

6

Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall bound 6 trains run express from 125 St to Grand Central-42 St. Pelham Bay Park-bound 6 trains run express from 14 St-Union Sq to Grand Central-42 St.

A

Brooklyn-bound A trains run local from 168 St to Canal St. Inwood-207 St bound A trains run local from Canal St to 59 St-Columbus Circle from 12:01 a.m. Saturday to 5:00 a.m. Monday.

At all times until summer 2015, Far Rockaway/Ozone Park-Lefferts Blvd bound, A trains skip Rockaway Blvd.

For Service To this station take the Far Rockaway-bound A to Aqueduct-North Conduit Av or the Lefferts Blvd-bound A to 104 St and transfer to a Brooklyn-bound A.

For Service From this station take a Brooklyn-bound A to 88 St and transfer to a Far Rockaway or Lefferts Blvd-bound A.

C

Trains run every 15 minutes from 6:30 a.m. to 12 midnight Saturday and Sunday/

D

Sunday Norwood-205 St-bound D trains are rerouted on the N line from Coney Island-Stillwell Av to 36 St from 3:45 a.m. Saturday to 10:00 p.m.

Brooklyn-bound D trains run local from 145 St to 59 St-Columbus Circle from 12:01 a.m. Saturday to 5:00 a.m. Monday.

E

Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer bound E trains run express from Queens Plaza to Roosevelt Av from 12:15 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and from 12:15 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. Monday.

Jamaica Center- Parsons/Archer bound E trains run local from Roosevelt Av to Forest Hills-71 Av, and World Trade Center-bound E trains run local from Forest Hills-71 Av to Queens Plaza from 12:30 a.m. Saturday to 5:00 a.m. Monday.

F

Jamaica-179 St bound F trains are rerouted via the M line from 47-50 Sts/Rock Ctr to Roosevelt Av from 9:45 p.m. Friday to 5:00 a.m. Monday.

Jamaica-179 St bound F trains run local from Roosevelt Av to Forest Hills-71 Av. Coney Island-Stillwell Av bound F trains run local from Forest Hills-71 Av to 21 St-Queensbridge from 12:30 a.m. Saturday to 5:00 a.m. Monday.

L

Trains are suspended in both directions between 8 Av and Lorimer St. Use A/J/M trains, M14, and free shuttle buses.

A free MetroCard transfer is available from the Broadway G to the Lorimer St JM station.

L service operates between Lorimer St and Rockaway Pkwy.

M service is extended to the 57 St F station, days and evenings.

Free shuttle buses operate between Lorimer St and the Broadway G station, stopping at Bedford Av, Marcy Av JM, and Hewes St JM.

Transfer between free shuttle buses and JM trains at Marcy Av or Hewes St.

Consider using the A or J to/from Manhattan via transfer at Broadway Junction or the M via transfer at Myrtle-Wyckoff Avs.

M14A buses provide alternate service along 14 St between 8 Av and 1 Av, and connect with the JM at Delancey-Essex Sts station.

M

Service is extended to the 57 St F line station from 6:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sunday.

Q

Manhattan-bound Q trains run express from Kings Hwy to Prospect Park from 5:45 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

R

Forest Hills-71 Av bound R trains run express from Queens Plaza to Forest Hills-71 Av from 6:30 a.m. to 12 midnight, Saturday and Sunday.