Poetry on the rails at Fulton Center April 23

Fulton Center is getting artsy.MTA Arts & Design and the Poetry Society of America are bringing award-winning poets to lower …

Fulton Center is getting artsy.

MTA Arts & Design and the Poetry Society of America are bringing award-winning poets to lower Manhattan’s transit hub on Thursday, April 23. The event entitled “Poetry in Motion: The Poet Is In,” will celebrate National Poetry Month by inviting poets to write poems on the spot for anyone who wants one.

Pulitzer Prize-winner Sharon Old and New York State Poet Laureate Marie Howe will be among more than 20 poets in attendance. Musicians from the MTA’s Music Under New York program will accompany the poets by performing throughout the day-long event.

“Since our re-launch of this beloved Poetry in Motion program in 2012, millions of riders have discovered poetry in subway cars and buses,” said Sandra Bloodworth, director of MTA Arts & Design. “We hope this event gives the riders and visitors alike the firsthand experience to interact with award-winning poets and walk away with a special memory and a personalized poem in their hand.”

Open to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the event is free and features artwork by illustrator Frank Viva, who created Sightseeing MTA, one of three works of art currently on display inside subway cars and thousands of buses across the city.