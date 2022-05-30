The MTA suspended subway service at the 42nd Street-Grand Central station on the 7 line Monday morning, after police found a suspicious package on the train platform.

NYPD’s bomb squad was at the scene and traffic was closed around the Midtown transit hub after 11:24 a.m. on May 30, Memorial Day, according to officials.

Police deemed the package “non-hazardous,” around 1:15 p.m., according to a Department spokesperson, though the rep didn’t elaborate what the device was.

The MTA suspended subway 7 train service between Manhattan and Queens for the investigation, with trains in Queens turning around at Queensboro Plaza, and Manhattan trains running between 34 Street-Hudson Yards‌ and ‌42 Street-Bryant Park‌.

Update: 7 service is temporarily suspended between Manhattan and Queens while NYPD conducts an investigation. Manhattan-bound ‌7‌ trains will turn around at ‌Queensboro Plaza‌. Flushing-bound trains are holding in stations between ‌34 St-Hudson Yards‌ and ‌42 St-Bryant Pk‌. https://t.co/NmthZXaR73 pic.twitter.com/lhWrHydQFR — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) May 30, 2022

The station was bypassed by 4 and 6 trains, and the 42nd Street Shuttle.

Metro-North Railroad service was not affected.

Service resumed with leftover delays by 1:23 p.m., according to MTA.

Police had also closed off roads near 42nd Street and 3rd Avenue, said New York City’s Office of Emergency Management on Twitter, with officials advising drivers to expect traffic delays.