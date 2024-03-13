BREAKING: 8-year-old boy in Queens fatally struck by driver: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

An 8-year-old boy in Queens is dead after being struck by a driver on Wednesday afternoon, police reported.

Officers from the 115th Precinct responded to a 911 call at 4:15 p.m. on March 13 at 31st Avenue and 100th Street in East Elmhurst and found the boy in the roadway unconscious and unresponsive, with traumatic injuries to his body. He was pronounced dead on scene by first responders.

Meanwhile, a 3-year-old boy was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the 8-year-old boy was fatally struck while walking, but did not immediately have further details. The driver remained on scene, and has not been arrested.

Just 20 minutes earlier, and two miles away in Jackson Heights, police said a 58-year-old man was struck by a Nissan driver as they turned left onto 72nd Street from 37th Avenue. The man was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition, police said.

This is a developing story; check with amNY.com later for updates.