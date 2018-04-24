Two separate City Council bills that would require the city to create a residential parking permit system are expected to be unveiled Wednesday.

One proposal — to be introduced by Council members Mark Levine, Helen Rosenthal and Keith Powers — would require the city Department of Transportation to create a parking permit system for residents who live north of 60th Street in Manhattan.

Northern Manhattan residents, according to the lawmakers, face a constant struggle for parking because of suburban commuters who drive into the city, park their cars and then take the subway downtown.

“Manhattan is already facing a suffocating congestion crisis that is hurting our economy, threatening the safety of pedestrians and cyclists, and poses a danger to our environment,” said Levine, who represents several neighborhoods in the area. “We can’t afford to continue as one of the only big cities in America that doesn’t have a residential parking permit system — this policy is long overdue.”

Under the proposed bill, the DOT would be tasked with determining certain neighborhoods where a residential parking permit would be needed in order for a driver to leave their car in the area during certain times and days of the week.

DOT could set aside as many as 80 percent of parking spaces in the designated areas for residents of the neighborhood, according to the council members. The remaining 20 percent of parking would be available for nonresidents.

“There’s a reason that nearly every other major city in the country has implemented such a system — it makes good sense to discourage folks from driving to neighborhoods like the Upper West Side and to make life a little easier for existing residents,” said Rosenthal.

Another bill will be detailed Wednesday by Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez, who is chairman of the council’s transportation committee, during a news conference outside the City Council building at 250 Broadway around noon.

Rodriguez’s office offered little details about his proposal Tuesday evening other than the DOT would be required to create and enforce the system, but The New York Times reported it would be a citywide initiative, rather than just northern Manhattan.

Both proposals exclude metered parking spots or delivery areas in commercial zones, per the Times.

Currently, the DOT only issues parking permits for a city-owned garage, government employees, persons with disabilities, nonprofit organizations and members of the clergy, according to the agency’s website.