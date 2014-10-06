Six people wanted in assault of two on No. 4 train on the Upper East Side

A man, 20, was slashed in the face and a man, 23, was kicked.

Police are looking for a group who allegedly attacked two people on a northbound No. 4 train early Sunday morning.

The group, two men and three women, slashed a 20-year-old man in the face and punched and kicked a 23-year-old man several times at about 3:30 a.m. as the train approached the East 96th Street station, police said.

The violence erupted after the group got into an argument with the two victims, police said.

Both victims were taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital where the 20-year-old man received several stitches before being released. The other man refused medical attention.

The suspects are two men, about 18 to 23 years old, and three women between 16 and 22 years old, police said.