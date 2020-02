A frightening snake made itself at home on a Brooklyn bus over the weekend.

MTA workers had to pick up the slithering straphanger at about 1:20 p.m. Saturday from the wall of a B12 bus in Brownsville, officials said.

The bus was at the intersection of East New York and Saratoga avenues when the reptilian rider was spotted, officials said. No human riders were on board.

“Snake was removed to an undisclosed location,” said spokesman Kevin Ortiz.